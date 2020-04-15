I’m a Trader Joe’s employee working during the pandemic in New York. Here’s what I wish shoppers would do differently.

caption Trader Joe’s crew members are still showing up for work. source Madeline Diamond

Grocery store employees are considered essential workers and therefore have been working since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

One employee at a Long Island Trader Joe’s spoke to Insider about his experience so far working during the pandemic.

He shared things he wishes shoppers would stop doing during this time, as well as precautions he, his peers, and Trader Joe’s are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their stores.

In this As Told To, Insider’s series of edited conversations about unique experiences, Rachel Askinasi talks to a New York-based Trader Joe’s employee in his mid-20s about his experience working during the pandemic. He asked to remain anonymous in order to speak frankly.

Grocery store workers are considered “essential critical infrastructure workers.” They are continuing to work, exposed to hundreds of people daily, including some who are playing dangerous, virus-related pranks.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

When the news of the virus first started off, we had a massive influx of people coming into the store. Everyone was buying literally everything. We were so unbelievably overwhelmed with the amount of customers we had that we actually ran out of stock. By the end of the day, on a daily basis, our shelves were empty.

Normally, a Trader Joe’s gets around one truck of groceries at night and one in the morning. At that time, we were getting three trucks a night and two every morning. It would take us an extra hour every single day we were working to make sure that the shelves were being restocked for the next day just to have the exact same thing happen over and over again.

That went on for about two weeks up until the quarantine rules were actually set, like limiting people in certain confined spaces and making sure that everyone was at least six feet apart.

Since then, things have been a lot more calm.

We’re all terrified that we’re going to get the virus from someone but it’s also the calmest time we’ve ever had in the store.

caption A crowded Trader Joe’s in Manhattan before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On a normal day before quarantine, we had maybe 100 people in the store. You could be in line for a half-hour. And now, we have like 18 people max in the whole store. There’s a line outside – like, a very long line – but once you get inside the store you’re in and out in 10 minutes.

You don’t have to fight anyone, you don’t have to reach over someone to get your stuff, and from a work standpoint, we actually have time to breathe. We can do everything we need to do, we can grab everything. It’s weird because everyone’s generally super stressed out, but, at work, we’re super calm because we’re finally getting the amount of time to actually be able to do what we need to.

It feels bad to say it but customers don’t have common sense — like at all.

caption Shoppers in line at a New York City Trader Joe’s in March.

For example, at our store, we placed down guides on the floor to let you know, “These are the lines for these registers.” So, if this is the line, stand here and you will be six feet apart.

No one follows the rule. No one sees the lines. People will walk up and be three inches away from my face and try to hand stuff to me – they’re three inches away from my face!

Mind you … it’s like a rule in the guidelines for Trader Joe’s [that] employees are not supposed to wear masks at the register. We recently got authorization to wear masks.

I personally don’t wear a mask. I think there are people who need them more than I do at the moment. But I know employees who wear them and who are comfortable wearing them. [Editor’s note: The CDC now recommends everyone to wear a mask in public spaces.]

Regardless, we will get customers who are or aren’t wearing a mask and will walk right up to us because they think the protective equipment negates any need for staying six feet away.

Even though you have protective equipment, staying six feet away is just good practice.

Here’s the way I would do things as a customer when it comes to checkout.

caption Shoppers check out at Trader Joe’s before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The large carts at Trader Joe’s are around four or five feet long. If your cart reaches the register, let go of it, walk back behind the guideline if there is one, and let us grab the cart. Let us do the work from there.

Also, while we’re on the topic, don’t get in line if you know you forgot something. We’ve all seen it: You’re in line, it’s a long line, someone’s ahead of you, they go up to the register and drop off their cart, and then they just leave.

It’s not courteous to everyone that’s in line, and it’s not courteous to the employee. If you know that you’ve forgotten something, or you think that you might have missed something, either let the employee at the register know so they don’t think you’re leaving for some odd reason, or don’t get in line. You’re not done shopping.

No, I will not take your reusable bag.

caption Reusable bags at a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan.

We have a lot of people bring in reusable bags because New York state recently issued a plastic bag ban. I personally will never take someone’s reusable bag.

No offense to anyone, but it goes back to good practice. I don’t know where those bags have been. I don’t know the last time the bag has been washed. I have a family at home including higher-risk members, and I’m gonna do whatever I can to make sure that they don’t get sick. So I’m not touching your reusable bag.

So, how we address that issue is with multiple registers. What we do is, we have two small registers that are open at the moment. If you’re in line for the small register, know that we will not take a reusable bag. If you’re at a large register, and you want to use a reusable bag, you have to pack your own bag. Because we’re not touching them, we’re not putting ourselves at that kind of risk.

If you’re a customer walking into the store, grab a basket. I don’t care if you’re only grabbing one item or two. Grab a basket.

caption A Trader Joe’s shopping cart.

The number of times I’ve heard a customer in a single day tell me, “Oh I only came for one thing!” is astonishing. Grab a basket. Just grab a basket!

It’s so much easier than carrying things in your hands. We have dozens of them for customers, and we have carts, hundreds of them, for customers to use. We don’t need you holding your groceries close to your body where you can get them contaminated.

Please stop asking if we’re getting more of something.

caption The frozen food section in a Dayton, Ohio, Trader Joe’s is shown nearly empty in March.

I don’t know how other supermarkets and other grocery stores work, but Trader Joe’s gets two shipments in every single day. So, when someone asks us, “Oh hey, are you getting this item restocked?” or “Oh, when are you getting this again?” – the answer is yes: we restock every day.

And we’re already taking the necessary precautions we need to make sure everything is fine and clean. We’re making sure the tools that we use and the tables that we use to put boxes on to take them to different sections are all sanitized. Most of our boxes come in wrapped in plastic so we know that as long as we get rid of the plastic there’s little chance that we’ll be contaminated ourselves, and we just move them off that way.

The actual process of stocking up isn’t any worse. If everyone is calm and doesn’t buy in a panicked matter, we will continue to get the regular shipments that we always do.

Do your own due diligence.

caption Produce in Trader Joe’s.

I get it, people are trying to find the freshest produce in the bin – and it’s honestly smart to do that. Sometimes we mess up and sometimes there might be something on the shelf that maybe should have been moved off because it’s going to expire in a couple of days. Shoppers are doing their due diligence to make sure they’re getting what they want. If people are limiting their exposure in other ways, this isn’t really a high-risk practice.

We do our best to clean high-touch areas – door handles, our registers, card readers, and shelves that we know people brace themselves on to get a certain view of bins or shelves – but we can’t go down and sanitize every single item.

By being aware of what you’re touching, then you’re helping us.

If you want to help, ask how you can.

caption Shoppers crowd a Trader Joe’s register before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A big issue we have with a lot of customers is them trying to help us without asking us exactly how they can help. There’s no set formula as to how we ring people up at the register. Everyone has a different way of how they like to do things.

Some customers think that they know the best way to help without ever asking the employee, “How can I help you?” or “What would make this easier for you?” If you want to help, just ask us how.

Please make sure that you’re keeping your distance.

caption Shoppers wear face masks while practicing social distancing at Trader Joe’s in Emeryville, California, in April.

I’ll have moments when I’m working on a shelf and someone will walk up a foot behind me asking me a question with their mask off, and then put it back on the second they stop talking to me.

A lot of people assume that because you’re in a store that looks clean that it’s maybe a little safer and you don’t have to keep your distance from people. But the same rules that apply to other people apply to retail workers.

Remember that some of us are working on longer shifts or that we could be understaffed.

caption A Trader Joe’s employee helps a shopper in Santa Monica, California, in March.

The main shift is eight hours. And we get anywhere from a half-hour to an hour break around halfway there. That being said, we’re getting into a point where some people are a little paranoid because they think they’re presenting symptoms and so they call in letting us know that like they don’t feel too well, or if we notice that they aren’t doing super great, they’ll be sent home. Because we’re just not comfortable working if they feel sick.

If we do have a day where we are understaffed, some people could possibly work longer than their shift. We also have six-hour shifts, which only require like a 15-minute break or a half-hour break. But, again, if we’re understaffed, their shifts could go from being just a six-hour shift where they’re expecting to go home soon so they don’t bring lunch or whatever, and then all of a sudden they’re expected to work a full eight hours.

We’ve taken precautions for that as well, just making sure we know what stores and restaurants in the area are still open that we can get takeout from because you can’t dine in there, or just buy something inside the store.

Although we’re taking precautions as a store, we’re only human and things aren’t perfect.

caption A Trader Joe’s employee in Encinitas, California, takes stock in March. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Our store is installing glass barriers at the register to try and limit exposure from people who get too close. If people see the glass they’ll be like, “Oh, yeah, OK, I definitely shouldn’t get that close.”

Our general manager has personally let us take as many bathroom breaks as we want so that we can wash our hands. We wash our hands almost every half hour, maybe even 20 minutes, and we have multiple wash stations around the store.

That helps, but I feel like some people get a little scared to take that many breaks because they don’t know if they’re going to get reprimanded by a higher-ranking employee who doesn’t think it’s as necessary.

A lot of us are scared. It sucks because there’s no protection against that happening. We’re told that, “Oh, no one’s hours are getting cut, don’t worry about it, no one’s job’s at risk.” But, in reality, we have no idea what’s going to happen. None of us in that store have ever worked in a situation like this.

We had a meeting about a store death in Westchester, a lot of us were kind of expecting it. Some people took it pretty bad, but work continued as usual after that. The meeting was like, “Here’s what happened, now you know.”

We didn’t make changes after hearing, but, to be fair, we’re already doing everything we can in the store realistically.

We’re essential workers, so we’re expected to be working during this massive pandemic. But remember that we’re still people.

caption Trader Joe’s employees greet customers before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A lot of us don’t have to work, but we are working knowing the risks.

We get people walking into the store talking to their kids saying, “See, this is what happens if you don’t go to school, kids. This is where you end up.”

Personally, I was only working at Trader Joe’s because I got laid off from an office job. This job was supposed to be temporary until I could find another. And then the world started ending.

We have people in that store who are accomplished people dreaming of bigger things, and they’re here because either they have no other options, they feel like they’re doing the best that they can do at the moment, or they’ve just been struck by circumstances.

I also know a fair amount of people that took a voluntary leave of absence from work and are still on that voluntary leave of absence from work just because they weren’t comfortable. They’re in a situation where they can take the leave of absence and not be hurt financially.

I am not. It’s not like I’m going to be out in the gutter, but I need a source of income. I have people to help at home.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.