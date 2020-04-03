‘Social distancing — six feet under’: New Yorkers are opting to get fresh air and exercise with walks through a Brooklyn cemeteries in lieu of crowded public parks during the city-wide coronavirus lockdown

New Yorkers are walking through a local Brooklyn cemetery to get fresh air and exercise instead of crowded public parks during the city-wide coronavirus lockdown.

New Yorkers are opting for walks in cemeteries to avoid crowds in public parks as residents try to get fresh air and exercise amid the city-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Molly Cusick, a 31-year-old book editor from New York, told the New York Post that she went for a walk in Green-Wood Cemetery after Brooklyn’s Prospect Park was filled with too many people to properly socially distance.

“With the virus, we wanted to go somewhere quiet and less stressful, so the cemetery felt like a better option than Prospect Park,” Cusick told The Post. “You don’t have to worry about passing other people and staying six feet apart. It’s much more relaxing.”

“I’ve had some friends tell me they think it’s weird or depressing to go to the cemetery right now. I look at the cemetery as a sort of restful, rejuvenating place,” she continued.

Green-Wood Cemetery, which spans 478 acres, is one of the few graveyards in the borough to remain open among the state-mandated coronavirus lockdown that encourages New Yorkers to socially distance themselves at least six feet apart, The Post reported.

New York, which emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, has more than 84,000 confirmed cases, and the statewide death toll has surpassed 5,100.

One Instagram user who visited Green-Wood Cemetery posted pictures of nature in the empty graveyard, writing, “Social distancing – six feet under. Feels safe.” Another visitor posted pictures on Instagram of old gravestones with captions making puns out of the names.

Emma Sklar, a bassist in New York, also visited Green-Wood Cemetery and posted on Instagram saying she “needed some sun” and lives across the street from the cemetery.

“I wore a mask and changed course anytime I saw a person in the distance, which was rarely,” Sklar captioned the video.