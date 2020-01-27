New Yorkers honored Kobe Bryant by renaming a subway stop after the NBA legend

source Getty/Lisa Blumenfeld

A photo shared on social media shows that New Yorkers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by modifying a subway station sign to honor the NBA icon after his death.

The photo showed a makeshift “Kobe” sign had been put over the “Fifth Ave” section of a Fifth Ave/Bryant Park subway sign, turning the station into “Kobe Bryant Park.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Memorials across the United States paid tribute to Bryant on Sunday, and fans gathered at Los Angeles’ Staples Center – where Bryant spent much of his 20-year career with the Lakers -to honor his legacy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Yorkers paid tribute to NBA icon Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash by modifying a subway station’s name to read “Kobe Bryant Park.”

A photo shared on social media showed that New Yorkers plastered a makeshift “Kobe” sign on a “Fifth Ave/Bryant Park” subway sign after news broke that 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, and seven others had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The makeshift subway memorial was one of many tributes to Bryant across the country.

Just down the road at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the arena paid tribute to Bryant and the building was lit up with purple and gold, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets held a moment of silence before their game, and took 24-second shot clock violations in a nod to Bryant’s jersey number 24.

this made me smile pic.twitter.com/alz0auvEC6 — Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) January 27, 2020

Outside the Staples Center in Thousand Oaks, California, where Bryant became a legend playing for the Lakers, fans gathered to mourn the news of his death on Sunday. They brought flowers, basketballs, posters and more in memory of Bryant.

At the Grammy Awards, which were held inside Staples Center, Bryant’s jerseys were lit up and on display.

Along with the memorials, athletes, politicians, and celebrities alike have spoken out about his death, issuing condolences and telling positive stories of his life.