25 New Yorkers show how they’re trying to protect themselves with ski goggles, hand-sewn masks, and N95s as they venture outside for work as essential employees, fresh air, and groceries

caption Two siblings wear medical masks while getting some sun with their mother in Williamsburg. source Crystal Cox/Insider

The state of New York is under lockdown, but people are still venturing outside.

The CDC recently advised people to start wearing face coverings in public to try to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many New Yorkers are already wearing their own masks when stepping outside their homes to get groceries, go to essential jobs, or to get some fresh air.

Although the state of New York is under lockdown and most people are quarantined at home, many New Yorkers are still leaving the house to go to their essential jobs, grab groceries, or get some fresh air – and when they do, they’re likely wearing masks for protection.

Initially, CDC guidelines advised Americans against wearing masks to prevent shortages for medical professionals and those infected with the novel coronavirus, and because there’s little scientific research that masks help decrease the spread unless you put them on people who are already sick. But last week the CDC released a new recommendation urging citizens to wear facial coverings in public, since many who have the disease don’t show symptoms or aren’t showing symptoms yet.

When going out in public – which should be as limited as possible – the CDC recommends wearing a snug, cloth face covering that goes over your mouth and nose, and that you wash it frequently in a washing machine. When you take it off, don’t touch the front of the mask where it’s dirtiest, and wash your hands directly after.

Some New Yorkers we spotted on the streets were able to get their hands on medical-grade masks, but many made their own. Here are 25 portraits that show what some New Yorkers are wearing and doing outside during the pandemic.

Riley Goodsie, a 33-year-old machine learning engineer, wears a ski goggle and hoodie mask while sitting at a Williamsburg park soaking in some sun. “I’m glad the park is a lot emptier than it used to be,” he told Insider.

35-year-old sound engineer, Tom Bass, wears an Aphex Twin mask while social distancing at a waiting line outside a grocery store. “I want to make scones and get some sun before I go back inside!” he said.

Briana Mendez, a 24-year-old cashier working at Grass Roots Juicery in Brooklyn, wears an N95 mask during work. “It’s nice to be open,” she told Insider. “A lot of people are looking forward to us being here.”

Francesca Altadonna, a cashier at City Chemist pharmacy, wears a medical mask while working. She said she’s “been working here for 40 years, every day, Monday through Friday.”

This pair of siblings wear medical masks while getting some sun with their mother in Williamsburg.

Robert Swinger, 52, wears an N95 mask while waiting for an Uber after working at a supply company.

Manuel Valgas, 33, wears a blue medical mask during his shift. He told Insider, “[I’m] working Amazon Prime!” as he sorted packages from a van.

Jazmin Nathaniel, 25, steps out of her apartment to grab pizza at a local shop while covering her nose and mouth with her extendable sweatshirt. “I’m starving!” she said.

Francesca Ricotta, a 24-year-old marketing manager, wears an Adidas mask while getting some sun.

Jackie Callson, 36, wears a mask with spikes on her way to help her girlfriend with chores at a hair salon.

Matt Cavanagh, a 37-year-old designer, sits on a sidewalk across from his apartment with his chihuahua to get some sun.

Ron Gantt, 70, dons a blue medical mask while working for a homeless outreach organization. “We have clients on the street. We try to give them a safe haven or shelter,” he told Insider.

Experts recommend covering the mouth and nose with a snug-fitting mask or facial covering.

Couple Ariana Janetakis and Nate Courtland wear turquoise medical masks on their way to the grocery store.

Drew Marquess, 30, wears an N95 mask outside a bodega while waiting for his girlfriend.

28-year-old bartender, Alli Cooper, wears a grey knit mask while getting Juul pods at a local bodega.

29-year-old tech salesman, Jake Stowe, wears a black medical mask while waiting to get a free meal outside a restaurant.

Nico wears a floral mask while taking a walk.

Nick Esposito, a 29-year-old audio engineer, covers his medical mask with a shirt while taking his dog out for a walk.

Clarence Harrison, a 37-year-old concierge, wears an N95 mask while taking a walk.

Grandille Grandille, a 52-year-old supervisor at a construction site, wears an N95 mask for protection.

Clare Foley, a 24-year-old bartender, wears a medical mask while walking with her friend. They are on their way to create and deliver more masks for Mount Sinai Hospital. “We already made 2,000 masks,” she told Insider.

27-year-old bartender, Yasmine Saberry, is also creating masks to help Mount Sinai Hospital with medical supplies.

Gainey wears a hand-made handkerchief mask while taking his dog out for a walk.

Iris wears a paisley mask over another mask while working at a pet supply store.

Saya, 28, wears a handmade purple mask while going for a walk.