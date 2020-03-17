New Zealand detained foreigners who refused self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, and said they could face deportation

New Zealand officials detained two foreigners from Southeast Asia who did not comply with self-isolating orders, Immigration New Zealand told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The two people have since been quarantined and will be deported if they fail to see the quarantine out.

New Zealand is requiring international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Zealand officials detained two foreigners for not complying with a country-wide order of self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Immigration New Zealand told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the two people were from Southeast Asia and have been quarantined. If they fail to see it out, they will be deported, officials said.

“This kind of behavior is completely irresponsible and will not be tolerated,” Immigration New Zealand Compliance and Verification General Manager Stephen Vaughan told Bloomberg. “The travel restrictions and requirements to self-isolate are in place for a good reason and will help save lives by reducing the spread of coronavirus.”

The New Zealand government released new travel restrictions on Monday, saying international travelers had to self isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the country, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“Being deported has serious consequences. It means individuals will be banned from returning to New Zealand for a period of time and they may also find it difficult to travel to other countries,” Vaughan told the Herald.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Bloomberg that those who break the rules “are not welcome.”

“I consider this a warning to all those who choose to come to New Zealand,” Ardern said. “We take our role of being hospitable hosts very seriously, but in turn, we ask that visitors reciprocate.”

As of Monday morning, New Zealand had 11 confirmed and two probable cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Worldwide, more than 185,000 have been infected with COVID-19 and 7,300 have died.