An adorable newborn calf dressed like Patrick Mahomes is already looking forward to the Chief’s Super Bowl game

caption The Cochrans are long-time fans of the Kansas City Chiefs so they dressed up their newborn calf in Chiefs gear ahead of the Super Bowl LIV. source Hannah Jo Cochran

A newborn calf shot to internet fame after photos on Facebook showed it dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Hannah Jo Cochran told Insider that she was amazed at the reaction to her “all in fun” post and appreciates the support that her family’s dairy farm is receiving.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A newborn calf in Holden, Missouri, is the youngest – and cutest – fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The still-unnamed calf was born early Tuesday on a dairy farm called Cochran’s Jerseys. Within a few hours, it was fully outfitted in Chiefs gear and given a ‘do based on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ signature hairstyle.

The animal went viral after Hannah Jo Cochran, whose family dairy farm owns the calf, posted a photo of it on Facebook Tuesday.

“When it comes to the Chiefs, our spirit is GRADE A, just like our milk,” she wrote, adding “#Mooohomes.”

Cochran told Insider that she was amazed at the reaction to her udderly amoosing post.

“I wanted to do something to show our Chiefs spirit for the Super Bowl,” she said. “We have always been Chiefs fans and [with us] going to the Super Bowl, we wanted to celebrate in a fun way. I never expected my post to go viral like it did.”

caption This calf at Cochran’s Jersey dairy farm may is a staunch supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to Hannah Jo Cochran. source Hannah Jo Cochran

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This experience has been particularly special for Cochran, she said, because people aren’t only encouraging the Chiefs.

“They are showing their support for a local dairy farm, and that means the world to us,” she said.

Read more:

An offensive lineman on the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs used his off-seasons to become a doctor

A man whose 7-year-old golden retriever was saved from cancer is thanking his vet with a $6 million Super Bowl ad

The college programs that have produced the most Super Bowl starting quarterbacks