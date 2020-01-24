THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Newsies’ 28 years later

caption Christian Bale was the break-out star of “Newsies.” source Buena Vista Pictures, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Disney’s movie musical “Newsies” (1992) made its debut nearly 30 years ago and it was a box-office flop.

Years later, the film is beloved by fans and it’s even been adapted into a Broadway musical.

Christian Bale starred in the film as Jack Kelly, and he’s now an A-list celebrity.

Bill Pullman also appeared in “Newsies,” and he’s since starred in a number of big projects.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In 1992, Disney’s movie musical “Newsies” made its debut – and it’s since become quite a treasure.

Loosely based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the film features a crew of so-called newsies as they sing their way through oppression and fight for a fairer working system.

“Newsies” was a box-office flop when it first released, reportedly making less than $3 million at the box office even though it cost over $15 million to make.

But in the years since, “Newsies” has built up a passionate group of “fansies” and has been adapted into a majorly successful Broadway musical. It has also helped launch the careers of a few young stars.

Here’s what the cast of “Newsies” is up to nearly 30 years later.

“Newsies” was Christian Bale’s first Disney movie.

caption Yes, he sings and he dances in the film. source Buena Vista Pictures

In 1992, Christian Bale was 17 years old and had a few acting credits to his name until “Newsies” came along.

Bale portrayed the film’s lead Jack Kelly, one of the ringleaders behind the newsies’ strike.

A triple threat, Bale gives a riveting performance singing, dancing, and acting as a rough, 19th-century Manhattan teen fending for himself and his chosen family.

He also had his first on-screen kiss in the film with Ele Keats, according to “Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman” by Harrison Cheung and Nicola Pittam.

Christian Bale was the breakout star of the “Newsies” cast.

caption He’s now an A-list actor. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“Newsies” wouldn’t be Bale’s last Disney movie.

He’d later star in the early 1990s Disney flop “Swing Kids,” go on to voice Thomas in 1995’s “Pocahontas” and recently lent his vocals to Bagheera in 2019’s “Mowgli.”

Of course, the actor is perhaps most well known for his roles in “American Psycho,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and the “Batman” franchise – though he has starred in several major movies since his “Newsies” days.

David Moscow was a star before “Newsies.”

caption It wasn’t his first film. source Buena Vista Pictures

David Moscow and Bale had undeniable synergy while starring alongside each other in “Newsies.”

Moscow played David Jacobs, “a mouth with a brain” and a co-leader in the fictionalized strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.

“Newsies” might have been Moscow’s first Disney musical, but the young star was no stranger to the big screen, having starred in Tom Hanks’ “Big” just a few years prior.

David Moscow has continued acting and has since made a name for himself as a producer.

caption He’s appeared in a few films. source Toby Canham/GettyImages

Nearly three decades after singing and dancing next to the future star of the “Batman” series, Moscow continues to leave his mark on Hollywood.

He appeared in 2003’s “Just Married” with Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy and produced over a dozen movies.

Recently, Moscow starred in 2017’s “This Is Christmas” – but he’s mostly been focusing on behind-the-scenes work, having produced several films throughout the past few years.

“Newsies” was Luke Edwards’ first major film.

caption He was only 12 years old. source Buena Vista Pictures

Starring as David Jacob’s younger brother Les in the musical, Luke Edwards was no stranger to acting when he landed the role.

The actor had just turned 12 when the movie was released and was made to play the young newsie alongside Moscow and Bale.

Before starring in “Newsies,” which was his first major film, Edwards had several acting credits to his name, including a role as a young Johnny Depp in “21 Jump Street.”

You might remember Luke Edwards from 2017’s “The Super.”

caption He also appears on “True Detective.” source HBO

Although he’s had the opportunity to guest-star on shows like “Without a Trace” and “True Detective,” you might remember Edwards from “American Pie 2” or even “Jeepers Creepers II.”

More recently, Edwards starred in “The Super” alongside Val Kilmer and he currently has a few movies in post-production.

Max Casella sang and danced his way into people’s hearts.

caption He was a thrill to watch. source Buena Vista Pictures

One of the older “Newsies” in the bunch, Max Casella was 24 years old when he officially made his musical debut as Racetrack Higgins.

Aside from having a few minor TV roles in the 1980s and early 1990s, Casella had never appeared in a major theatrical production prior to this one.

He was, however, most well known as the time for his role as Vinnie Delpino on “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Max Casella has continued to act in a number of big projects.

caption He joined “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010. source Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages

Since “Newsies,” Casella has gone on to make an impressive resume for himself.

He’s lent his voice to characters in “The Little Mermaid 2,” “Dinosaur,” and “Courage the Cowardly Dog.” He’s appeared on over two dozen “Sopranos” episodes, acted in “Leatherheads,” and even joined “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010.

Recently, you might have spotted Casella in “Jackie” alongside Natalie Portman, or on a few episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

He currently has a number of films in post-production, so it’s safe to say you’ll see more of the former child actor in the near future.

Gabriel Damon was 15 years old when “Newsies” debuted.

caption He was experienced before the film. source Buena Vista Pictures

Although he was only 15 years old when he starred as the spunky Brooklyn newsie Spot Conlon, Gabriel Damon was already quite a seasoned actor with over 30 acting credits to his name.

After “Newsies,” Gabriel Damon stepped away from acting.

caption He appeared on an episode of “ER.” source NBC

Aside from a few appearances on “Baywatch” and a few one-off roles on shows like “ER” and “Sirens,” Damon has shied away from the acting industry. His last noted role was in 2006.

Marty Belafsky’s first big movie role was “Newsies.”

caption This was his first movie. source Buena Vista Pictures

“Newsies” was Marty Belafsy’s first-ever movie role and his third role overall.

In the musical, he appeared as the goofy but lovable Crutchy. He was only 16 years old when “Newsies” was released.

Marty Belafsky has had a few roles since.

caption He plays a security guard in “America’s Sweethearts.” source Columbia Pictures

With roles in “Pearl Harbor” and “Men In Black II,” Belafsky has been on the big screen a few times since 1992.

His last acting credit was in 2013 in a short called “Archie Black.”

“Newsies” was Arvie Lowe Jr.’s first-ever role.

caption He played Boots. source Buena Vista Pictures

When he appeared as Boots in the 1992 musical drama, Arvie Lowe Jr. was a 12-year-old actor with no other roles to his name.

Arvie Lowe Jr. was on a ton of popular TV shows throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

caption He was on “Lizzie McGuire” for a few seasons. source Disney

After “Newsies” wrapped, Lowe Jr. found himself starring on popular 1990s shows like “Sister, Sister,” “Moesha,” and “Smart Guy.”

He even starred on the early-2000s Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire” alongside Hilary Duff.

Since then, he’s had a few minor roles in Hollywood and he’s appeared in a few video shorts.

After “Newsies” was released, Ele Keats got a lot of heat from fansies.

caption She played Jack Kelly’s love interest. source Buena Vista Pictures

Ele Keats had quite a bit of experience in Hollywood before landing the role of Sarah Jacobs in “Newsies.”

Playing Jack Kelly’s love interest in the film caused the star to experience backlash from fans who were not so happy about her kiss with Bale, with some even referring to her character as the “Destroyer of Dreams.”

Decades years later, the hate against Ele Keats is cooled off.

caption She has guest-starred on a number of shows. source Michael Buckner/GettyImages

Since starring in “Newsies,” Keats has had a number of small roles and has even guest-starred on shows like “CSI,” “CSI: NY,” and “Cold Case.”

In the last few years, she’s made a name for herself in the horror-film industry, starring in “Insidious: Chapter 3” and “Ouija: Origin of Evil.”

Bill Pullman was one of the few adults in “Newsies.”

caption He played a journalist. source Buena Vista Pictures

Actor Bill Pullman played one of the only redeeming adult characters “Newsies” had to offer.

Previously known for his work in “Spaceballs,” among other films, Pullman starred in the Disney musical as passionate journalist Bryan Denton.

Bill Pullman has had a successful career post-“Newsies.”

caption He’s gone on to star on some hit shows. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The same year “Newsies” was released, Pullman was featured in Tom Hanks’ “A League of Their Own.”

He’s also appeared in “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Casper,” “Scary Movie 4,” and “Torchwood,” among many others.

He currently stars on the USA show “The Sinner.”

Robert Duvall played a publishing mogul.

caption He played a publisher in the film. source Buena Vista Pictures

Starring as publishing mogul Joseph Pulitzer in “Newsies,” Robert Duvall was quite the villain in the musical.

Robert Duvall has starred in a number of films since “Newsies.”

caption Robert Duvall recently appeared in “Widows.” source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

After “Newsies,” Duvall appeared in projects like “The Apostle,” “Deep Impact,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and “Kicking and Screaming.”

He continues to make a name for himself in Hollywood and he recently appeared in “Widows” as Jack Mulligan’s father.

Read More: