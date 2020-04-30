The first ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X was just revealed, and it’s a Viking epic — see it in action right here

"Assassin's Creed: Valhalla" is the next game in the long-running blockbuster action series from Ubisoft.
  • The next “Assassin’s Creed” arrives this holiday as a launch title for Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, French game publisher Ubisoft revealed on Thursday morning.
  • “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” is the first game in the series to feature Vikings. It’s set in Norway and England in the 8th century, and has players controlling a new protagonist named Eivor.
  • The game will also launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia at some point this holiday season.
  • Check out the debut trailer below!
