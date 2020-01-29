Neymar is now so good at football that if he only scores one goal then ‘he didn’t have a good match,’ PSG teammate says

caption Neymar has been in dazzling form this season. source Getty/Francois Lo Presti

Neymar is now so good at football that if he only scores one goal a game then ‘he didn’t have a good match,’ his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Thomas Meunier said. “He is sensational,” Meunier told Goal.

The Brazilian has scored 15 times this term, most recently twice in a 2-0 victory over LOSC Lille on Sunday.

“It’s great for us to win against a team like Lille,” Neymar told PSG’s YouTube account. “It’s a very difficult team to play against, and particularly in its stadium. We played a good game.”

The Brazilian forward has hit 15 goals and produced nine assists this term already, despite having missed 15 games through either injury or suspension.

In his most recent outing for the Ligue 1 champion, he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over LOSC Lille. The first was a sublime curled effort into the top corner in the 28th minute, while the second, which he dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant, came from the penalty spot just after half time.

“I’m not going to say that you get used to it,” Meunier said of his Brazilian colleague, according to Goal. “But when he only gets one single goal or an assist, you tell yourself that he didn’t have a good match. In reality, what he does is sensational.”

Meunier also said the same goes for Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, who have each scored 21 and 10 goals respectively this term.

“They are always decisive. We will always need them, we are lucky to have them on our team.”

The victory over Lille on Sunday meant PSG became the first team to beat Lille at their home stadium this season, with Christophe Galtier’s side having been undefeated in 14 games at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Neymar said he was delighted to have helped put an end to that record.

“It’s great for us to win against a team like Lille,” he told the club’s official YouTube account. “It’s a very difficult team to play against, and particularly in its stadium.

“We played a good game, I’m very happy of the team, for my goal, and to help the team.”

PSG is currently top of the Ligue 1 table, 10 points clear of second place Marseille. It next faces Pau FC in the French Cup on Wednesday, before hosting Montpellier at the weekend.

