NFL Conference Championships — Our predictions for who advances to the Super Bowl

caption We didn’t reach a consensus in either game. source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL playoffs continue with the Conference Championships this weekend.

Conference Championships On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the red-hot Tennessee Titans before the Green Bay Packers travel to San Francisco looking to take down the 49ers.

The Sports Insider team has made predictions for who we think will win each game.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s championship weekend, and the four remaining NFL teams will compete for a trip to the Super Bowl.

In Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and the Tennessee Titans, while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will travel to San Francisco to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers for the NFC title later that evening.

The Sports Insider team made its predictions for how the games will play out. See who we think will advance to the Super Bowl below:

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Cork Gaines: Chiefs. If the Chiefs and Titans played this game ten times, Kansas City would win seven or eight times. They are the better team, and Patrick Mahomes seems like his old magical self. That latter point suggests he might be healthier now than he has been all season and is peaking at the right time. If I were thinking of placing a couple of shekels on the game, I’d be very tempted to take the Titans to keep the game close, but if we are just picking winners, it is the Chiefs all day.

Scott Davis: Titans. The Titans have already pulled off two big upsets, on the road, vs. favored teams, and Kansas City feels like their best matchup yet. The Chiefs’ run defense struggled this season, and the Titans just happen to have a running back rolling over opponents at a historic rate. Even if the Chiefs find a way to slow down Derrick Henry, the Titans can finally lean on Ryan Tannehill, who has taken a backseat on this playoff run. I wouldn’t be surprised by any outcome here, but Tennessee has done enough the last two games to earn a vote of confidence.

Tyler Lauletta: Chiefs. The Titans have acted as giant-killers for two straight weeks, but after the Chiefs erased a 24-point Texans lead in the time it took me to get a pizza delivered, there’s no way I can fade Kansas City in this spot. Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in the NFL and has the best quarterback in the league at his disposal. The Chiefs run away with this one and punch their first ticket to the Super Bowl of the Mahomes era. It won’t be the last.

Meredith Cash: Titans. Not to brag, but I was the only one who picked Mike Vrabel’s Davids to topple Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens Goliaths in last week’s Divisional Round. I’m fully aware that a second-straight upset of yet another generational talent in quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be nearly impossible, but I’m riding with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry regardless. Roll Titans.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Cork Gaines: 49ers. Both of these teams overachieved this season. The 49ers overachieved a little bit. The Packers overachieved a lot and are not on the same level as San Francisco despite what their records suggest. The Packers have the edge at QB. But the 49ers have the edge at the other 52 spots and on the coaching. The 49ers will win this one, and it probably won’t be close.

Scott Davis: 49ers. The Packers have publicly talked about finding new ways to attack the 49ers after getting stomped, 37-8, in Week 12. I’m skeptical that the Packers offensive line will hold up well enough to give Aaron Jones room to run or give Aaron Rodgers enough time to hit the big plays that carried them over Seattle (and just barely). 49ers are at home, with an extra day of rest, and are the more complete team.

Tyler Lauletta: Packers. Aaron Rodgers hates the San Francisco 49ers. He has ever since the team passed on him in favor of drafting Alex Smith with the first overall pick in the 2005 draft. I’m a big believer in spite as a motivator, and Rodgers has it in spades. I think it’s enough for the Packers to overcome anything, even Nick Bosa.

Meredith Cash: 49ers. I picked against San Francisco last week, and they made me feel sorry for that decision right off the bat. Jimmy Garoppolo is solid, and George Kittle is obviously a major threat, but it’s Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ defense that’s truly terrifying. They absolutely thrashed the Vikings’ offensive line, pummeling Kirk Cousins with six sacks and pressuring him on nearly every play. If anyone can escape that onslaught, it’s Aaron Rodgers, but I don’t think he has enough pieces around him to disrupt San Francisco’s rhythm.

Now check out the buzziest athletes of the past year: