The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is shaping up to be a spectacle unlike anything sports has seen, with draft picks being boated across the Bellagio fountains

caption Joe Burrow has a boat ride across the Bellagio fountains in his near future, as he’s expected to be taken with the first overall pick by the Bengals. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is shaping up to be a spectacle like nothing we’ve seen before.

According to reports, the draft stage will be constructed on the water in front of the infamous Bellagio fountains, with draft picks being boated onto the stage.

The draft has moved from city to city in recent years, with each host city bringing its own flavor to the event, and Las Vegas looks to be upping the ante.

The first round of the draft begins on Thursday, April 23.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the stage for the event will be built on the water in front of the infamous Bellagio fountains, with draft picks being boated onto the stage once their name is called.

Every draft prospect will be delivered to the stage over the Bellagio fountain by boat. #vegas #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/t2KSI6LCMv — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 21, 2020

The plan also involves shutting down Las Vegas Boulevard during the three days of the draft, with traffic reopening during overnight hours.

Akers also wrote that the plan would be “refined over the next three months.” Plans could change closer to draft day.

Still, fans on Twitter were quick to joke about the potential of boating first-round draft picks to the stage.

So we’re gonna get to see an offensive lineman fall out of a boat in a suit, is what you’re saying https://t.co/vJB2NvHZqb — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) January 21, 2020

joe burrow has been through enough and will have to go to *cincinnati* why are you doing this to him https://t.co/ypu5eK6w91 — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) January 21, 2020

The NFL Draft stage will be floating in the Bellagio water in Las Vegas, so the players have to arrive by boat like they’re going to Hogwarts ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZPnmutxzSI — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) January 21, 2020

The Jets will be providing their own boat for the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/UVhbKuJBRc — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 21, 2020

After the draft left its longtime home in New York in 2014, the NFL has moved the event around in recent years, with Philadelphia, Dallas, and Nashville all serving as hosts in the past three years.

At each stop, the host city has made its presence known in the presentation and broadcast of the event, with Philadelphia setting up the stage on the Art Museum steps made famous by “Rocky,” and Nashville throwing a party in the streets that drew a reported 600,000 people over the course of three days.

This year, Las Vegas looks likely to live up to that expectation and then some, with the extravagance and excess of the city already built into the plan.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 23.

