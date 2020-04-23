Where Tua Tagovailoa will fall and our other 6 best bets on the first round of the NFL draft

caption It’s been a tough few weeks for sports bettors looking to put some money now, but the NFL Draft is the perfect oddball event to place a few bets on. source Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night.

With the sports world largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft represents the most interesting thing sports bettors have had to put money on in weeks.

We have Tua Tagovailoa as the second quarterback off the board, plus six more bets that could help you cash in.

It’s been a tough few weeks for sports bettors.

Since the sports world was put on hold in mid-March, sports bettors have had little to gamble on through the start of spring, a time when March Madness, the start of baseball, and the home stretch of the NBA season would normally provide plenty of action.

But tonight, that all changes, thanks to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Below are our best seven bets for the first round of the draft.

All bets and odds current as of this writing, per MyBookie.

Tua Tagovailoa will be the second quarterback off the board ($200 to win $100)

For nearly a year, Tua Tagovailoa going to the Miami Dolphins, felt like a sure thing. “Tanking for Tua” was a mantra some Dolphins fans adopted as early as Week 1 of the 2019 season.

The transcendence of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow pushed Tagovailoa out of the first overall pick in the 2020 draft class, and an injury that team doctors have yet to get a great look at due to the coronavirus pandemic has further muddied the waters on where exactly Tagovailoa will fall.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Oregon’s Justin Herbert had jumped ahead of Tagovailoa on many mock drafts. However, that trend has recently receded with Tua again the healthy favorite to be the second quarterback off the board.

I think the Dolphins stick to the plan here and take Tagovailoa fifth overall. There may still be questions around his health, but he’s proven himself a potential generational player in his time at Alabama – that’s tough to pass up.

Over 3.5 Big 12 players taken in the first round (Bet $120 to win $100)

Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb is a lock to go in the first round. After that, you’ll likely need to hit three of the following four players to be taken in the top 32 picks – TCU receiver Jalon Reagor, Baylor receiver Denzel Mims, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, and TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock – to cash your bet.

This one will be a sweat, and will likely come down to how the race for wide receivers plays out. However, I’m betting this is a big year at the position and hoping for the best.

Under 5.5 LSU players drafted in the first round (Bet $200 to win $50)

You have to lay a lot of money for this bet to cash, but I just don’t see it happening.

Joe Burrow is going to be the first overall pick in the draft, and K’Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen, and Justin Jefferson are close to locks to follow in the first round. However, two more Tigers would have to also go in the first 32 picks for this bet to lose.

Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit are the two who could do it. It’s possible that the marquee schools will get a boost this year thanks to teams having limited opportunities to interview and scout players on their own, but six LSU players in the first round feels like one too many.

Over 1.5 Georgia players taken in the first round (Bet $155 to win $100)

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas feels pretty close to a sure thing to go in the top 32. From there, this bet becomes a sweat on the likes of running back D’Andre Swift and Thomas’ line-mate Isaiah Wilson.

I’m high on Swift, so I’ll back the Bulldogs here and hope for the best.

Over 5.5 wide receivers taken in the first round (Bet $140 to win $100)

The 2020 wide receiver draft class is as deep as any in recent memory.

While this depth may push teams to wait until the later rounds to target the position, as there is so much talent available, I think enough teams will be eager to get their guy to get past this number.

CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III are all expected to go in the top half of the first round. Between the likes of Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Denzel Mims, Jalen Reagor, and Brandon Aiyuk, there should be at least three more before Thursday night comes to a close.

Arizona Cardinals’ first pick will be a defensive player ($100 to win $170)

It’s probably more likely that the Cardinals opt for an offensive tackle in this spot. Keeping quarterback Kyler Murray protected is the team’s top priority for the next decade or so, if things go according to plan in Arizona.

The odds for betting the Cardinals to go defense here are pretty good. Depending on how the top of the draft shakes out, there could be a defensive talent such as Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons still available that is too good to pass up.

Philadelphia Eagles’ first pick will be a defensive player (Bet $100 to win $200)

As an Eagles fan who desperately wants a receiver from this crop of talent, this is a pick for my own sanity – if Philadelphia passes on a much-needed generational talent, I at least want to win some money off of it.

If Kenneth Murray is still on the board when our pick comes around, I can deal with it. But I would much prefer for Philadelphia to make a move and snag one of the top three receivers in this class.

Go Birds.

