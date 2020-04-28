NFL Draft grades: How all 32 teams faired in the 2020 NFL Draft

caption The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens were the big winners of the NFL Draft, and look set for big seasons in 2020. source Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft came to a close last weekend after three busy days of picks.

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens both wound up with great drafts, picking up value that fell to their position and avoiding costly mistakes.

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots both made some questionable moves that might earn further scrutiny should the players they took in this draft not pan out.

The 2020 NFL Draft offered football fans a brief bit of normalcy over the weekend as the sports world remains largely on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens both had highly productive drafts, helped along by players falling into their laps, and avoiding over-paying for a specific roster need. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots both made some picks that will leave fans scratching their heads should they not pan out for the best.

Take a look below at our draft grades for every team of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens — A+

Up until their loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens were the best team in football last year.

They entered the draft with very few holes to fill and thus were left with the luxury of taking the best player available throughout the early rounds of the draft. It paid off well.

Linebacker Patrick Queen could be the type to build a defense around for years to come should he continue to be as dominant as he was at LSU. The thought of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins lining up with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson out of the shotgun should send shivers down the spines of defensive coordinators across the league.

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay is a solid pick for the third round and could find himself with quite a bit of room to operate given the other problems the Ravens offense presents. Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips could develop into a stalwart of the team’s line.

The rich get richer.

Dallas Cowboys — A+

As an Eagles fan, it hurts me to say this, but it looks like the Dallas Cowboys really nailed this draft class.

Sitting on his $250 million yacht, owner Jerry Jones let the draft come to him and played the three days pretty perfectly.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks like the best prospect of an absolutely loaded group at the position this year and could be one of the biggest steals of the first round at 17th overall. Teamed up with the likes of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys offense, Dallas is going to be quite dangerous.

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was a nice pick in the second round for the Cowboys, as was Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in the third.

Cincinnati Bengals — A

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t overthink things and were rewarded greatly for it. With the first overall pick, the Bengals secured their quarterback of the future in Heisman-winner Joe Burrow out of LSU.

The Bengals success didn’t stop there, with Cincinnati also adding wide receiver Tee Higgins out of Clemson in the second round and Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in the third.

Time will tell if Burrow really can be the savior Cincinnati has been looking for, but after the weekend, the future is brighter for the Bengals than it has been in a long time.

Arizona Cardinals — A

Kliff Kingsbury’s impressive home aside, the Arizona Cardinals must have left the draft feeling pretty good about their showing.

The Cardinals were able to pick up one of the most dynamic defenders in all of college football in Isaiah Simmons in the first round. They then addressed some dire needs in snagging offensive tackle Josh Jones in the third round and defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence in the fourth.

Between their draft haul and the addition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at the start of free agency, the Cardinals should be a thrilling team to watch this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — A

After an offseason already full of big moves that brought in the tandem of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to lead the team’s offense in the coming season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit another home run in the draft.

The first round played out well for the Buccaneers, with the team trading up a spot to ensure they could get their guy – Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who will now be charged with protecting the team’s most valuable asset.

Two mid-round picks out of Minnesota – safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Tyler Johnson – could also provide immediate impact for the Buccaneers.

Miami Dolphins — A-

After weeks of posturing about a potential move, the Miami Dolphins stuck to the plan to take Tua Tagovailoa as the future of their franchise.

The Alabama quarterback is one of the most efficient passers in the history of college football, and though he comes with some injury concerns, the potential reward of Tua becoming one of the greats was too much to pass up.

The Dolphins then immediately got to work filling out the team around him, picking up offensive tackle Austin Jackson out of USC to keep him upright and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to hopefully develop into a staple of the Dolphins defense for years to come. In the later rounds, Miami added a good bit of depth to its defensive line.

Throughout the weekend, the Dolphins went from a team without direction to one with a true identity. That’s about as well as you can hope to do at the draft.

Cleveland Browns — A-

The Cleveland Browns were able to address their two biggest needs of the offseason in the first two rounds of the draft, taking Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in the first round and LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second.

The Browns also grabbed some solid value at skill positions in the later rounds of the draft, snagging FAU tight end Harrison Bryant in the fourth and Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the seventh.

If those two picks pan out like Cleveland hopes they will, the 2020 draft will be one to remember.

San Francisco 49ers — A-

The San Francisco 49ers only had five picks in the 2020 draft, but they made the most of them.

After trading back one spot with the Buccaneers in the first round, San Francisco picked up defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who could prove the best at his position to come out of this class. The 49ers also added Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who, when schemed by head coach Kyle Shanahan, could wind up the most productive rookie receiver of an already stacked draft class.

The later rounds left little to write home about, but for the 49ers as currently constructed, that isn’t much of a problem.

Indianapolis Colts — A-

Despite being without a pick in the first round, the Indianapolis Colts were able to add a ton of firepower to their offense in the second round, drafting USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor on Friday night.

In the fourth round, the Colts were able to pick up Washington quarterback Jacob Eason at a solid value. While he’s still a little rough around the edges, should he prove to be the Colts answer at quarterback after the team was left to figure out what to do at the position due to Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement last season, he could wind up being one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Minnesota Vikings — A-

In the NFL, quantity does not equal quality, but in the draft, it can help, as the Vikings showed as they made 15 draft picks through seven rounds over the weekend.

First-round picks wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney will both be able to make an immediate impact for the team. The Vikings likely stole another first-round value in Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second.

From there, it was depth, depth, depth for the Vikings, adding a slew of high-upside players through the third day of the draft whose development will be something to follow through the next few seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers — B+

The Chargers got their next franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. They also added linebacker Kenneth Murray in the first round, who has the potential to lead the team’s defense for years to come.

Should both picks play out perfectly, we could look back on the Chargers draft as a turning point. Even if they only hit on one player, they’ll have plenty to work with moving forward.

Without any picks on Day 2 of the draft, the Chargers had to wait until Saturday to fill out their roster, picking up UCLA running back Joshua Kelley and wide receivers Joe Reed and K.J. Hill out of Virginia and Ohio State respectively.

The new guard is ready to take over for the Chargers.

Washington Redskins — B+

Washington had it easy in the first round of the draft. With the Bengals all but assured to take Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, Washington was able to sit back and relax as a game-changing defender dropped into their laps in Ohio State’s Chase Young.

Though they only had one pick in the second and third rounds, Washington still was able to make some interesting additions on the final day of the draft, including Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and Memphis running back Antonio Gibson.

New head coach Ron Rivera should have plenty to work with in his first season with Washington.

Jacksonville Jaguars — B+

The Jaguars had plenty of needs to address heading into the draft, and over the weekend, did their best to fill them all. Cornerback C.J. Henderson should be able to make an immediate impact on the team’s secondary, and fellow first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson could prove to be an anchor the Jaguars defense for years to come.

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was a bit of a value grab after falling into the middle of the second round, and Jacksonville was able to fill out its roster with plenty of depth with eight picks in the final four rounds of the draft.

Detroit Lions — B+

The Detroit Lions didn’t have to think much before making the third selection on Thursday night, taking Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Okudah will be an immediate improvement to a defense that allowed more than 400 yards per game last season. Notre Dame edge rusher Julian Okwara, taking in the third round by the Lions, should also help sure up Detriot’s defense.

One somewhat surprising pick the Lions made was selecting Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round. Swift was graded by many as the best running back in the 2020 class and should be quite a playmaker for Detroit, but his selection didn’t really address a pressing need for the Lions.

Detroit also added two guards – Ohio State’s Jonah Jackson and Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg – adding some depth to the offensive line.

Overall, the Lions have plenty to like in their crop of 2020 talent. Whether the front office and coaching staff can turn the team into a winner is another story.

New York Giants — B

The New York Giants came into the draft with a plan, building out the team’s offensive line and improving a defense that gave up more than all but two teams in the NFL last season.

The Giants picked up Georgia offensive tackle in the first round – a pro-ready prospect that will hopefully help to keep quarterback Daniel Jones protected for years to come.

From there, the Giants snagged Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, who had fallen a bit further than expected, as well as a run of cornerbacks and linebackers on Day 3 of the draft that should fill out the depth chart nicely.

Buffalo Bills — B

The Buffalo Bills picked up a first-round talent despite not having a first-round pick, thanks to Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa falling to them in the second round. With their next two picks, the Bills went for skill positions, taking Utah running back Zack Moss and UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

One surprising move from Buffalo was the selection of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the fourth. While the Bills needed a backup quarterback, Fromm plays a style about as far from that of starter Josh Allen as you can imagine.

Carolina Panthers — B

In his first season as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule clearly had a plan.

Rhule used all seven of Carolina’s draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, leading off with Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and following that up with Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos who had slipped out of the first round.

Rhule was also able to scoop up one of his former Baylor players in the later rounds, taking defensive tackle Bravvion Roy with the team’s penultimate pick of the weekend.

The decision to go all-in on defense in this draft was a bold one. We’ll see how it plays out for the Panthers in the coming season.

New York Jets — B

The Jets had a stellar top of the draft, picking up standout Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims in the first two rounds.

FIU quarterback James Morgan was a bit of a surprise pick from New York in the fourth round, but could develop into a suitable backup for Sam Darnold in the coming years. Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was a solid value pick in the sixth round.

The Jets are probably still pretty far from becoming a powerhouse in the AFC, but they laid some good foundation for the future at the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders — B

The Las Vegas Raiders had the draft they wanted to have. With their two picks of the first round, the Raiders reached a bit, taking Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III as the first wide receiver off the board and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette higher in what felt like a pretty clear reach. However, without a pick in the second round, they decided to get the guys they wanted when they could.

The Raiders found plenty of value in the later rounds, taking do-it-all offensive weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky and South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards with back-to-back picks in the third.

Seattle Seahawks — B

The Seahawks snagged a player they were high on in the first round in Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Tennessee defensive end Darell Taylor, taken in the second round, also fits the mold of a player that the Seahawks tend to enjoy fitting into their defensive game plan.

Miami running back DeeJay Dallas is an interesting talent to grab in the fourth round and could wind up with a healthy role in the Seattle backfield.

Denver Broncos — B-

The Denver Broncos made a point to surround second-year quarterback Drew Lock with plenty of talent, adding wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler with their first two picks of the draft.

While those two moves might be thrilling for those that play fantasy football, it’s tough to tell if the supporting cast that makes up the rest of the Broncos roster will be strong enough to make the most of their talents.

Denver got some value with eight picks in rounds 3-7 of the draft, but still, have a needs on both the offensive and defensive lines heading into the 2020 season.

Tennessee Titans — B-

The Titans reached a bit in the first round to take offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia. Still, they found decent value in the second round after LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton fell to them with the 61st overall pick.

Of their four final picks of the draft, Appalachain State running back Darrynton Evans offers the most intrigue and could help to cut back on the workhorse rate Derrick Henry had to operate at last season.

Kansas City Chiefs — B-

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return 20 of 22 starters from the roster that won the Super Bowl in February, so it’s tough to say that the team is left with any dramatic needs.

The Chiefs took LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the first running back off the board with the final pick of the first round – he could quickly wind up a name very relevant to fantasy football players across the country.

The rest of the Chiefs draft picks look as though they’ll be of little consequence for the time being, but thanks to Kansas City’s already loaded roster, there’s plenty of time for them to develop.

Pittsburgh Steelers — C+

The Steelers did as well as they could without a first-round pick but still wound up with a group of players that likely left fans wanting more.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool could turn into a reliable threat for the offense, but he’s far from the most exciting receiving prospect taken in the second round. Alex Highsmith could become a centerpiece of the Pittsburgh defense should he make a smooth transition to the NFL.

All that said, the Steelers are probably still happy with how they used their draft capital this year – the first-round pick they were lacking was due to a trade last year that sent them All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a deal that proved immeasurably valuable to the Steelers defense.

Atlanta Falcons — C+

The Atlanta Falcons drafted for need over the best talent available in the first round, and it feels like it might be a decision that they’ll regret in the long run.

While cornerback A.J. Terrell should help the Falcons defense improve somewhat, their pick allowed the Cowboys to swoop in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in what could prove to be the biggest steal of the first round. It feels like the Falcons could have pulled off a trade out of the 16th pick with a team hungry to land Lamb and still been able to pick up Terrell later in the first round had they worked the phones a little harder.

Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has the potential to develop into a game-changing presence on the line, and Temple center Matt Hennessy is a fine talent. Still, it felt like the Falcons were drafting like a team that thinks they are closer to a title than they are.

Chicago Bears — B-

The Bears were without picks in the first, third, and fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft thanks to a number of big trades the team has pulled off in recent seasons, and thus were left to make the best of a bad situation over the weekend.

Notre Dame Cole Kmet was their first pick off the board in the second round. He’s an interesting talent, but he also gives the Bears a whopping 10 tight ends heading into training camp – hardly addressing a pressing need. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson was a solid value to pick up in the second round.

Los Angeles Rams — C+

The Rams have a lot of problems for a team just a year removed from an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles needed to reload at many skill positions thanks to the departures of Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks and a slew of defensive starters. Further, the team was without a first-round pick after trading their 2020 selection away to land cornerback Jalen Ramsey last season.

The Rams did what they could with the picks they had, grabbing Florida State running back Cam Akers and Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson with their two selections in the second round. Third-round picks Terrell Lewis out of Alabama and Terrell Burgess out of Utah should both be able to step into the Rams defense this year.

Houston Texans — C+

The Texans have been active on the trade market the past two years leaving their supply of draft picks pretty depleted in 2020.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was a solid value to snag in the second round, but it’s unclear how well he will fit into the Texans scheme, especially to start his career. Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was an absolute menace to opposing defenses last year, but wasn’t too high on many draft boards around the country.

Given head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien’s questionable track record of late, it’s tough to give the team the benefit of the doubt on a few unexpected picks.

Philadelphia Eagles — C+

The Eagles had two of the more puzzling picks of the first two rounds of the draft. In the first, the team opted for speedster Jalen Reagor out of TCU over LSU’s Justin Jefferson to fill their drastic need at wide receiver – a move that could prove prophetic but in the moment didn’t match up with many pre-draft rankings.

Then in the second, the Eagles picked up Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts – a bold move for a team that just committed $140 million to quarterback Carson Wentz last year. Having won a Super Bowl after backup Nick Foles stepped in for Wentz to finish out the 2017 season, no team in the league is more aware of the importance of having a good second quarterback than Philadelphia. Still, the team had other needs that felt necessary to fill before having the luxury of over-paying for a player who in an ideal scenario won’t really see the field.

Philadelphia did well in the later rounds of the draft, but the focus of the 2020 season will be widely focused on the success or failure of their first two picks.

New Orleans Saints — C

With just four picks through the seven rounds of the draft, it’s tough to give the Saints a grade better than a C.

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz should be a staple of the Saints offensive line for years to come. Third-round picks edge rusher Zack Baun and tight end Adam Trautman were both solid values, but when that’s all you’re adding to your roster through the draft, it leaves a team with plenty of work left to do before the start of the season.

New England Patriots — C-

Far be it from me to doubt Bill Belichick or his dog, but the Patriots were pretty tough to follow through the 2020 draft.

Their first pick of the draft was safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne University, a player largely unfamiliar to even the most die-hard of college football fans. Then in the fifth round, the Patriots picked up kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who was quickly revealed to have some troubling tattoos that brought the wrong kind of headlines to the team.

Finally, despite 10 picks through seven rounds of drafting, the Patriots decided against adding a quarterback to their roster, choosing instead to have Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham lead the way into training camp this year.

If anyone can make the most of these picks, it’s Bill Belichick, but looking at the raw data post-draft, it’s tough to come off as impressed.

Green Bay Packers — D

Presented with the most talented wide receiver draft class in recent memory, the Green Bay Packers, who were just a win away from making the Super Bowl last year, decided against drafting one.

For a team that was already stacked at the position, this wouldn’t be an issue, but for the Packers, it was stunning.

Further, rather than give Rodgers and the Packers more tools to make a run at a title this year, the Green Bay front office decided to trade up in the first round to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who in the best case scenario, leaves Green Bay with an uncomfortable decision to make at quarterback in a few years.

The Packers made a few interesting picks at other positions further down the draft board, but the team’s overall execution of the draft is hard to explain or believe.

