NFL MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Experts make their final predictions for all 32 first-round picks

caption With so much talent ready to come into the league, who will your favorite team take in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? source Chuck Cook-USA Today Sports // Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23..

Until then, experts from around the NFL world will do their best to predict how the first round of the draft will play out.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the first 32 picks of the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to be a doozy, with an extremely talented pool of college players ready to make the leap to professional football.

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t officially be on the clock until April 23, but in the meantime, experts from around the NFL world have put together mock drafts predicting how the first round will play out.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, Bucky Brooks, and Rhett Lewis at NFL.com, Danny Kelly at The Ringer, Dane Brugler at The Athletic, Peter King at NBC Sports, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the first round is expected to shake out.

Things have changed a lot since our first mock draft in February, and we’ve even seen some risers and fallers since our mock draft 2.0 just a few weeks ago. Take a look below at our final consensus mock draft of the year and see what the experts think will happen in the first round of the draft, with their thoughts on each pick.

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “The Bengals are in a great position to reset their franchise and take the Heisman Trophy winner, who is the clear best quarterback in this class. Burrow should energize a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990. Now, can Cincinnati get anything in a trade for Andy Dalton, or will it cut him after the draft?”

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, Edge (Ohio State)

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Young is an explosive pass rusher with a thick, muscular lower half and long, powerful arms. He boasts the type of mass, length, and athleticism to make impact plays all across the line―or even as a stand-up defender capable of dropping back into coverage. Young is at his best going forward, though, where he can use his elite get-off and extraordinary explosiveness as the foundations of his rush: He uncoils upfield with drag-racer acceleration to quickly get a step on opposing linemen and put them on their heels.”

3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

Experts: 10 of 11

Other possibilities: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Shutdown cornerback with prototypical size, electric feet, top-tier speed, and innate instincts; should be a day-one starter.”

4. New York Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “The Giants’ decision could come down to their highest-ranked tackle or a defensive playmaker like Isaiah Simmons. One of the reasons I think they will lean toward tackle is the impact that will make on other recent first-round picks like Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.”

5. Miami Dolphins — Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Experts: 7 of 11

Other possibilities: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “The 6-foot-6 signal-caller has a lot of supporters across the league, and they love his upside and traits. And Herbert doesn’t have the durability concerns that have a few teams worried about Tua Tagovailoa’s future. On my board, I have Tagovailoa higher, but this is about projecting what I believe teams will do. And nine days from the start of Round 1, I’m leaning Herbert to Miami.”

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: “The Chargers get a steal here. Tua should lead this team to success for a long time – IF his injury history was more fluke than trend.”

7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson); Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State);

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: “Carolina’s defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of the Panthers’ D.”

8. Arizona Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama); Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Peter King at NBC Sports: “Simmons has played strong safety, cornerback, slot corner, inside linebacker and outside linebacker, and he’s likely going to be a hybrid safety/linebacker/edge player in the NFL. Could be an instinctive pass-rusher too, which the Cardinals lack in a big way; he had 23 pressures on 70 pass-rushes. Now, the Cards have other needs, and Simmons doesn’t have a singular position. But he was a great and instinctive college player.”

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon); Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama); Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: “Henderson’s combination of size (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) and speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) will be too much for the Jaguars to pass up given their lack of depth at cornerback.”

10. Cleveland Browns — Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Austin Jackson, OT (USC); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Massive yet nimble left tackle who plays with a mean streak in the run game and takes an hour to run around in pass protection.”

11. New York Jets — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “The Jets have a solid interior line, but the tackles are still an area that needs to be addressed. The biggest concern with Wills is he has been a right tackle only his entire life so a move to left tackle would be a projection, but he has all the talent to make the move and thrive.”

12. Las Vegas Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: “Lamb’s the top receiver in this class. Maybe not in terms of speed but everything else. The Raiders plug him in on Day 1 so he can take Jon Gruden’s offense to another level.”

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis) — Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “The 49ers will be hunting for another offensive playmaker in this draft and Ruggs could be that guy. He is a ridiculous athlete who could be a lot of fun in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, forcing defenses to account for him, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.”

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Jones, OT (Houston); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “The Buccaneers know they have a window to win right now and the best way to do that is help protect Tom Brady. Right tackle is currently a question spot, but Thomas would give them immediate depth with the potential to be a high-end starter.”

15. Denver Broncos — Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: “There’s talk of the Broncos moving up in the first round to get one of the top wide receivers. If things play out this way, and they don’t have to trade, this may be the ideal situation for Denver. Jeudy is the top wide receiver on at least a few teams’ boards.”

16. Atlanta Falcons — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “The Falcons were busy in free agency as they looked to upgrade at edge rusher, but they are far from set at the position. Chaisson is similar to Vic Beasley in some ways, but he has the potential for more diversity as an NFL player, both rushing the passer and dropping in space.”

17. Dallas Cowboys — Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Javon Kinlaw, DL (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: “This may be a lot earlier than where some other mocks have McKinney going, but I think he fills an immediate need for the Cowboys’ defense. Capable of playing either safety spot, he’s a versatile game-changer who’s definitely NFL-ready with a high football IQ. The losses of Byron Jones and Jeff Heath really thinned out Dallas’ secondary, but McKinney has the kind of advanced skill set to help fill the void on Day 1.”

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh) — Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Austin Jackson, OT (USC); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama); Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “The Dolphins addressed their defense in free agency, but it was one of the league’s worst units last season. Miami gave up 30.9 points per game and had just 23 sacks, which both ranked last in the NFL. So let’s continue to help this unit with Kinlaw, who is the best player left on my board. At 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, he could play some nose tackle or slide out to end in a 3-4 defense. With five picks in the first two rounds, the Dolphins can afford to take the best player available and not reach for needs.”

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago) — A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: “Eli Apple didn’t work out for the Raiders in free agency so cornerback remains a need. Terrell joins Trayvon Mullen, his former Clemson teammate in the Las Vegas secondary.”

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) — A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); Grant Delpit, S (LSU); K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Power-based defensive lineman with heavy hands and an NFL-ready frame; immovable on the edge and has the size and strength to rush inside on passing downs.”

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Rangy and ferocious off-ball linebacker who fits the modern game; he tackles, blitzes, and has the athleticism to cover ― but needs more discipline.”

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo) — Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State); Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: “Trade Stefon Diggs and end up with Jefferson with one of the four picks acquired? Not bad if it works out this way for Minnesota. Jefferson put up eye-popping numbers last season at LSU, but there were skeptics on his speed heading into the combine. He then ripped off a 4.43 40-yard dash, dazzled in interviews and showed why he’s the fourth-best wideout – at least – in this draft”

23. New England Patriots — Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Jordan Love, QB (Utah State); Marlon Davidson, Edge (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Baun is a highly athletic, versatile defender who brings an explosive first step as a pass rusher and fluidity and instincts in coverage. He posted a breakout campaign in 2019, racking up 19.5 tackles for a loss, including 12.5 sacks―finishing behind only Chase Young in the Big Ten in both metrics. His quick-twitch get-off causes problems for slower opposing linemen, he can dip and bend around the corner, and he has a burgeoning spin move.”

24. New Orleans Saints — Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: “Love is one of the most polarizing players in this draft. In New Orleans, he’ll have an opportunity to sit for a year and possibly earn the starting job in Year 2, should Drew Brees retire.”

25. Minnesota Vikings — Ezra Cleveland, OT (Boise State)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: “Cleveland played the entire 2019 season with a turf toe issue and still produced quality tape. That combined with his testing and football character and he has a great shot of landing in Round One.”

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) — D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Antoine Winfield Jr., S (Minnesota); Ezra Cleveland, OT (Boise State); Jonathan Taylor, RB (Wisconsin)

Key expert quote: From Bucky Brooks at NFL.com: “The Dolphins desperately need an elite running back to spark their offense. Swift is a dynamic playmaker with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver.”

27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Marlon Davidson, Edge (Auburn); Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU); Josh Uche, Edge (Michigan)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: “Gross-Matos is 6-5, 266 pounds and an athletic specimen. Penn State’s best defensive lineman over the last two years can get to the passer and stop the run. I don’t see him escaping the first round. The Seahawks need more juice off the edge, even if they ultimately end up re-signing Jadeveon Clowney.”

28. Baltimore Ravens — Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma); Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “The Ravens lost a few defensive linemen this offseason, but they upgraded by trading for Calais Campbell and signing Derek Wolfe. What they haven’t replaced, however, is inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who left the team in free agency last year and whose absence was felt throughout the 2019 season. Queen, a run-and-hit linebacker with stellar instincts, could fill that void.”

29. Tennessee Titans — Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Austin Jackson, OT (USC); Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); Isaiah Wilson, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: “Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock were two of the Titans’ top three cornerbacks in ’19, both are free agents and both will be out of a contract in March. Fulton is coming off a strong season, and would’ve been a likely first-rounder had he come out a year ago.”

30. Green Bay Packers — Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Jalon Reagor, WR (TCU); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State); Michael Pittman Jr., WR (USC); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “The Packers are devoid of talent at receiver, save for Davante Adams. They desperately need to give Aaron Rodgers one more downfield threat. Denzel Mims has vaulted up draft boards with impressive showings at the combine and Senior Bowl.”

31. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah); Ezra Cleveland, OT (Boise State)

Key expert quote: From Bucky Brooks at NFL.com: “It’s the perfect time for San Francisco to add Richard Sherman’s successor. Diggs is a natural fit for the 49ers’ Cover 3 scheme as a converted wide receiver with length and outstanding ball skills.”

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia); J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State); Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: “The Chiefs don’t have many needs, but Ruiz is the best center in the country and Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his deal in Kansas City.”

