A former NFL player who’s training to be a neurosurgeon is now on the front lines of the coronavirus: ‘It’s like having to tackle a 240-pound running back without any shoulder pads or helmet’

Myron Rolle, who once played for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, is now a third-year neurosurgery resident volunteering on the front lines of the novel coronavirus.

Rolle, who is completing his residency at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, told The Tennessean, that his neurosurgery floor had been turned into a COVID-19 floor.

Massachusetts General has almost 12,000 cases of the virus, according to The Washington Post.

Myron Rolle, who once played for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, is in his third-year residency for neurosurgery at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. But for now, many of his operations have been put on hold as he takes on COVID-19.

According to The Tennessean, the neurosurgery floor at Massachusetts General has been turned into a COVID-19-only floor, where residents like Rolle are working 24-hour shifts and facing dwindling supplies.

“Obviously, neurosurgery is not directly connected to this upper respiratory illness,” Rolle told the outlet. “But just like in football, if you’re called to do something different that you weren’t expecting, you adjust. You adapt. They’re showing us a new formation that we didn’t see on tape? You’ve got to hunker down and get the job done. In my opinion, this novel disease is something like that. A formation, a personnel package that we haven’t seen before. We have to meet the challenge, and I’m happy to be able to join the fight.”

Massachusetts General has almost 12,000 cases of the virus, according to The Washington Post, and it is expected to see even more through April.

Meanwhile, the hospital is facing mask shortages and a lack of other protective equipment, the Post reported.

“It’s like having to tackle a 240-pound running back without any shoulder pads or helmet,” Rolle told The Post. “Not having the right equipment to take care of patients and do your job as a professional, that can stymie your confidence.”

Rolle skipped his senior season at Florida State to study medical anthropology at Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship. He was a sixth-round draft pick into the NFL in 2010, but in 2017, after seven seasons, he returned to medicine, beginning his residency at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General.

In March, he gave ESPN an inside look into what his daily schedule on the COVID-19 floor is like. Along with his 24-hour shifts, Rolle is evaluated for symptoms daily and has to sanitize his hands before leaving the hospital.

pic.twitter.com/hGj9B8mJva

“The hype is real and it’s not done for hysteria,” Rolle told The Tennessean. “It’s not done to scare or to frighten anyone. It’s really done to make you aware that there are stories and cases here that will change lives and would shock people, to the point where if this is your loved one, you’d say, ‘Yeah, I want everyone to take this as serious as I’m taking it,’ because I’m seeing firsthand what’s happening. And the ideology that we have an important role to play. Social distance, physical distance, lifestyle modifications, staying home, doing everything you can to kind of flatten this curve, all of that is crucial.”