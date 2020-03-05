Everything you need to know about the NFL’s labor proposal and the players’ upcoming vote that could avoid an ugly work stoppage

The NFL Players Association is voting on Thursday on a newly proposed collective bargaining agreement with NFL owners.

The owners are hoping a new agreement will add an extra game to the NFL regular season schedule, and give them security as the league heads into negotiations for broadcast rights.

The players are hoping to improve on their share of the revenue split with the owners, but are understandably hesitant to give away a 17th regular season game due to concerns about health and safety.

Should the deal fail to pass, the current CBA is still in effect through the 2020 season, meaning there is still a year left to negotiate on an agreement more amenable to both sides.

The NFL Players Association is set to vote on a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.

The new deal was put on the table to the nearly 2,000 NFL players after a tight 17-14 vote among player representatives from each team, with one player representative abstaining.

The proposal includes some potentially big changes for the league, most notably, the addition of a 17th regular season game, which players have been largely skeptical of due to health and safety concerns.

In order to entice players to agree to the deal, the proposal would also increase the players share of the revenue from its current standing at 47%. Further enticing players who are not on superstar contracts is the injection of new money that will go towards minimum salaries – a tough offer to turn down for some players on the edges of NFL rosters.

That said, many players have voiced their disapproval of the offer, and it’s still unclear whether or not the deal will pass.

Take a closer look at the details of the new proposal, what’s at stake, and what it would mean if the deal got rejected.

What is the collective bargaining agreement?

The collective bargaining agreement is the contract that dictates the relationship between the NFL owners and the NFLPA. It covers an all-encompassing list of topics that both sides need to agree to – from things like how the revenue the league makes is shared between the two parties, to medical benefits, pensions, and rules regarding offseason practices.

The CBA helps to ensure that both the owners and players are participating in the NFL on terms they’ve agreed to, and forces negotiation between the two sides.

Why is it time for a new CBA?

The last CBA was agreed to in 2011 and will expire after the 2020 season.

While the league could play through the 2020 season under the existing agreement, there are reasons both sides might be interested in getting a deal done sooner rather than later.

For the owners, deals with television partners are also coming up for renegotiation soon, and being able to bring a secure CBA to the bargaining table would be preferred over the potential of a work stoppage that could result if no deal is reached before the 2021 season.

For the players, if the new CBA is going to increase their share of the league’s revenue, there could be some eager to get the deal done and reap the rewards sooner. That said, there are long-term considerations on the player side that make their vote on the agreement more complicated than a simple increased payday.

What do the owners want out of the new deal?

source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The owners are looking for security for the league as the NFL heads into new negotiations with networks over broadcast rights.

More importantly, the owners are hoping to expand what they can offer networks more football before negotiations begin. At the crux of the new deal is a pitch to add a 17th game to the regular season.

The new deal also proposes adding one more wild card game in each conference to the postseason schedule. Under the proposal, 14 teams would make the playoffs, with only the top team in the conference earning a first-round bye, as opposed to the top two teams as things stand under the current system.

Between an extra week of football, two additional games of postseason action, and a new 10-year agreement with the players that gives security that a work stoppage isn’t in the foreseeable future, the league would have plenty to offer to networks eager to bid on the already pricey rights to broadcast the NFL.

What do the players want?

The players’ desires for the new CBA are a bit more complicated than simply improving their pitch to network executives eager to bid on broadcast rights.

The players want to increase their share of the revenue, which currently sits at 47%-53% in favor of the owners. The newly proposed deal increases the players’ share to 48.5%, but at the cost of playing an extra game – something players have largely been against due to the safety risks involved.

The players also need to account for a wide range of other priorities, from protecting their share of future revenue streams, such as gambling and data, to pushing back on rules that give the commissioner too much power with regard to player discipline, to expanding healthcare and services for retired players, and a myriad of other concerns.

The strongest point of leverage that the players have comes with agreeing to add an extra game, but they’ll want to be certain they are getting the deal that they want before signing into the expanded season. If a 17th game is added without the terms that the players want, it might take the proposal of an 18th game later down the road to earn further gains.

How do the players feel about the proposed deal?

source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of players have hinted at their feelings towards the deal before things went to a vote.

Aaron Rodgers, who serves as a player representative for the Packers, said that he voted “no” on the deal, citing the risks involved with the added game as his reason for concern.

Richard Sherman also said he voted “no,” saying that the “health and wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. “

JJ Watt was also emphatic in his dismissal of the new deal, saying “Hard no on that proposed CBA.”

If these players seem so against the deal, is there any chance it could pass?

It all depends on the vote.

While some higher-profile players have shown they are clearly against the deal, players on the lower end of the NFL’s financial spectrum might be more enticed to vote in favor of the new CBA.

As Andrew Brandt wrote at Sports Illustrated, the new deal comes with the promise of an injection of new money in 2020 that would largely go to increase minimum salaries. According to Brandt, “the owners’ strategy is to please the majority of players who, they surmise, will find it hard to turn down an extra $100,000 for the uncertainty of a better deal down the road.”

Essentially, the owners are betting that enough players who have not yet secured generational wealth in their careers will look at the proposed deal and take the money they know they can get. It’s an understandable bet for the owners to make, as NFL careers are notoriously short for the majority of players, and more players are making minimal salaries on every team than there are superstar mega-deals.

Those players have every right to vote for what is best for them, but player leadership will also be able to make their case to argue that holding out for more is the better option given the current proposal.

If both sides don’t come to an agreement, are we heading towards a strike?

Not necessarily.

If the new deal fails to pass, there’s still plenty of time for both sides to go back to the negotiating table before any drastic action is taken.

Again, the current CBA is set to run through the 2020 season – as long as a new agreement is reached by March of next year, things can carry on without interruption.

