The Twitter accounts of 15 NFL teams have been hacked, and one hacking group is claiming to be behind all of them

Twitter accounts for 15 teams in the National Football League were hacked Monday afternoon.

A hacking group that goes by “OurMine” on Twitter is claiming responsibility for the hacks, which it claims have spread to Instagram and Facebook.

Tweets and Instagram posts from these teams’ verified social media accounts have since disappeared, but profile photos, banners, and bios are still missing from many of these accounts.

As of the time of this story’s writing, 15 verified accounts belonging to professional football teams have tweeted out strange messages, and had their profile photos and banners disappear. The apparent hacks appear to have all happened within the span of a couple hours on Monday.

A group called OurMine is taking responsibility on Twitter for the hacks, which the group says also included some of the Instagram and Facebook accounts of the affected NFL teams. In since-deleted tweets, many of these hacked Twitter accounts posted messages, reading: “We’re back (OurMine). We are here to show people that everything is hackable.”

The 15 hacked NFL teams include the two teams playing in this weekends upcoming Super Bowl: the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ Twitter account was hacked. The #49ers’ Twitter account was not hacked. Defense wins championships. pic.twitter.com/KEcD3BZhtm — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) January 27, 2020

Neither Twitter or the NFL responded to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner wrote on Twitter that a spokesperson confirmed these accounts had been hacked, and “immediately froze” them. Twitter is currently investigating, the spokesperson told Wagner.

The hacker collective claiming responsibility, OurMine, has long been targeting the social media accounts belonging to high-profile figures. In 2016, OurMine was behind hacks of social media accounts for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, actor Channing Tatum, and YouTubers PewDiePie and Markiplier. OurMine even hacked Business Insider’s website.

The Twitter account for OurMine has since been suspended.

The 15 NFL teams who accounts have been compromised include: the Arizona Cardinals; the Buffalo Bills; the Chicago Bears; the Cleveland Browns; the Dallas Cowboys; the Denver Broncos; the Green Bay Packers; Houston Texans; the Indianapolis Colts; the Kansas City Chiefs; the Los Angeles Chargers; the New York Giants; the Philadelphia Eagles; the San Francisco 49ers; and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.