Niall Horan took a lie detector test during ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and he confidently said One Direction would get back together

- Niall Horan is celebrating the release of his second solo album with a one-week residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
- The “Slow Hands” singer joined Corden for the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke.”
- Horan sang the singles from his new album “Heartbreak Weather,” including “Nice to Meet Ya” and “No Judgement.”
- He reminisced about his time in One Direction and showed off some old band-branded merchandise, including a tube of toothpaste with the five boys’ faces on it.
- Corden also had him take a lie detector test and asked whether he thinks One Direction will get back together, to which Horan confidently and honestly answered, “Yes.”
