Broadway actor Nick Cordero has leg amputated after serious COVID-19 complications

caption Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero, and their son attend an event in New York City in August 2019. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Nick Cordero, a 41-year-old Broadway and TV actor, had his right leg amputated Saturday after complications stemming from COVID-19.

Cordero’s wife, fitness influencer Amanda Kloots, has been sharing updates on Instagram about her husband’s condition since he was hospitalized at the beginning of April.

“He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak,” Kloots said Saturday. “Hopefully he’ll just kind of relax and rest.”

Cordero became sick on March 20 and has been hospitalized throughout the month of April.

Cordero’s wife, fitness influencer Amanda Kloots, shared the news in updates posted to Instagram. Kloots has documented her husband’s battle with the novel coronavirus on her Instagram since she announced on April 1 that he was ill. He became sick on March 2o, Kloots said in a subsequent post, and has been hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, CNN reported.

Kloots has been asking fans to share videos of them dancing using the hashtag #wakeupnick.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, the 18th day her husband was sedated in the hospital, Kloots said she received a phone call from the doctors who said Cordero “made it out of surgery alive” and he was “headed to his room to rest and recover.”

On Thursday, Kloots said, “The surgery went well,” telling her followers her husband had been taken off of his ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which adds oxygen to a patient’s blood while functioning like a heart and pumping blood throughout the body.

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now they are in the best condition that they could be,” adding, however, that Cordero was still using a ventilator to breathe.

Kloots said doctors were “taking a look into his right leg” to gauge the bold flow after he had issues with blood clotting and an inability to get blood to his toes. Cordero’s doctors had placed him on blood thinners to address the clotting, but the medications had caused internal bleeding in his intestines, Kloots said.

“The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again,” Kloots said. “We don’t know what the damage will be. We don’t know if he will be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like.”

Cordero and Kloots are currently living in Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son Elvis while he performed in “Rock of Ages.”

In 2014, Cordero was nominated for a Tony for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He’s also known for starring in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale,” and for his role in the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.”

A GoFundMe to support the costs of Cordero’s medical care has raised more than $217,000 in less than 24 hours.