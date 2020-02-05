Nick Jonas says the spinach in his teeth during his Grammys performance was from an omelette he ate that morning and Kevin and Joe did a ‘teeth check’ without him

The Jonas Brothers – comprised of siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – participated in an interview with Capital FM and spoke about their 2020 Grammys performance.

Nick was asked about the viral moment in which he was seen with spinach stuck in his teeth while singing.

The singer said that the spinach was part of the omelette he had for breakfast that morning, hours before taking the stage at the Staples Center.

Kevin also revealed that he and Joe checked each others’ teeth prior to their performance.

“What I’m baffled by is that I had only eaten one thing hours before the performance,” the 27-year-old singer said during an interview with siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for Capital FM.

“I had what I have every day for breakfast – egg white omelette, spinach, mushrooms, a little bit of feta cheese,” Nick continued, adding that it’s normal to have the leafy green stuck in his teeth “from time to time.”

Then, Kevin chimed in and revealed something during the interview that he hadn’t previously shared with Nick.

“We haven’t talked about this,” Kevin said. “Right before the performance, I did a teeth check with Joe and Joe did one with me. I have not said this to you and I forgot to mention it.”

Joe then chided his sibling for “throwing me under the bus.”

Nick added that the moment was “funny” and “a little embarrassing,” and it wasn’t his siblings’ “responsibility” to make sure his teeth were food-free.

“You can be having the best year of your career, at the top of your game, performing on the Grammys as a nominee, and still have spinach in your teeth,” Nick said. “So, God has an amazing way of humbling you.”

At the 62nd Grammys on January 26 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Sucker.” During their performance, they opened with an unreleased track called “Five More Minutes” before singing their new song “What a Man Gotta Do.” The band also low-key revealed that they have a new album on the way (date TBD).

After the performance, people took to Twitter to share their reactions after noticing that Nick had something green stuck between his teeth. The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star also joked about the moment that night, tweeting: “At least you all know I eat my greens.”

Watch the video below (Nick talks about the food in his teeth at 4:52).