Nike is donating $5.5 million worth of products including sneakers, socks, and T-shirts to healthcare workers in the US and Europe

caption Nike says it will donate 32,500 pairs of its slip-on sneakers, the Air Zoom Pulse. source Nike

Nike has announced plans to give away $5.5 million worth of products to healthcare workers in the US and Europe.

The retail giant on Monday said it would donate 32,500 pairs of its slip-on sneakers, the Air Zoom Pulse, to frontline healthcare workers and to the US’s national healthcare system for veterans.

Nike plans to team up with the US-based nonprofit Good360 and other local organizations in Europe to handle distribution of the sneakers to healthcare systems.

Nike on Monday announced plans to donate 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel, and equipment to healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oregon-based fitness-apparel manufacturer said it would be donating 32,500 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse – a slip-on shoe meant for those who work on their feet – to those it described as “healthcare athletes” in the US and Europe.

Nike is teaming up with the nonprofit Good360 in the US and other local organizations across Europe to distribute the Air Zoom Pulse sneakers, which launched late last year.

The US Veterans Health Administration, which provides healthcare services to veterans, is to set to be among the recipients of the sneakers.

In addition to the sneakers, Nike also plans to donate products designed for athletes that could also meet the immediate needs of healthcare workers, such as Dri-Fit T-shirts (with sweat-wicking properties) and soccer socks with compression features (meant to help relieve swelling of feet, ankles, and legs).

caption Nike also plans to donate products like Dri-Fit T-shirts, soccer socks, and other gear. source Nike

Separate from the latest announcement, Nike said it previously donated kits full of Nike products like hats and socks to healthcare workers in New York City. Across Europe, the company says it has donated nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes and more than 3,500 pieces of Dri-Fit apparel to hospitals and shelters.

Late in March, the company said it would remain temporarily closed in multiple countries based on guidance from local health officials.