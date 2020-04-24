Nintendo says that at least 160,000 Switch users’ accounts have been hacked

source Getty Images/Michael Kovac

Nintendo’s Switch game console is wildly popular, with over 50 million units sold – and it’s currently out of stock nearly everywhere due to increased demand as millions are forced indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As more people than ever are using the Switch, Nintendo Switch digital accounts are increasingly being targeted by hackers.

Nintendo revealed a major breach on Friday morning: “About 160,000 accounts” of Nintendo Switch users were impacted, the company said.

Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Did you also have a Nintendo 3DS or Wii U?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, there’s a possibility your Nintendo Switch account was one of “about 160,000” breaches that Nintendo announced on Friday morning.

The issue applies specifically to anyone who connected their old Nintendo 3DS and Wii U “Nintendo Network ID” (NNID) to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo now uses a system called Nintendo Account, but the company allowed people with existing NNIDs to connect those to their new Nintendo Accounts.

As of Friday morning the company no longer allows NNID login on the Nintendo Switch, the company said.

If your account was breached, you’ll likely know sooner than later by receiving an email like this:

source Business Insider

Beyond just keeping an eye on the email inbox associated with your Nintendo Account, Nintendo is alerting impacted users by forcing a password reset.

“As a further precaution,” the company said, “we will soon contact users about resetting passwords for Nintendo Network IDs and Nintendo Accounts that we have reason to believe were accessed without authorization.”

Going forward, the company suggests doing two things to make your accounts more secure.

First, Nintendo says users should change the passwords associated with both your Nintendo Account and your Nintendo Network ID. Second, Nintendo suggest all users set up two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security on top of a password.

For more information, check out Nintendo’s support page right here.