No more Mr Nice Guy: Singapore closes beaches and increases penalties after groups continue to gather over long weekend

Singapore has toughened its stance on social distancing over the Good Friday long weekend, warning the general public that public group gatherings and crowded spaces will no longer be tolerated.

Instead of just a stern warning, those who gather in public during the 28-day circuit-breaker will now be fined S$300, even if it is their first time committing the offence.

The announcement by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (Mewr) on April 12 came just three days after enforcement officers started taking down particulars of offenders. At the time, Minister Masagos Zulkifli had warned that people caught flouting the rules would be given a stern warning the first time, and fined S$300 if they were caught doing so again.

Under the stricter rules, repeat offenders will face even higher fines, and may even be charged in court.

In its announcement on Easter Sunday, Mewr said that there were still too many people gathering and loitering in public places, especially in town and neighbourhood centres.

Over 6,200 stern warnings and 90 fines had already been issued from April 7 – the start of the circuit-breaker – to April 12.

Police were also called in for about 20 cases where people were not cooperative when asked to comply with the safe distancing measures, the ministry said.

To prevent gatherings in groups, all beaches in Singapore have now been closed.

Masks mandatory at all markets

To protect the safety of workers at markets, people who have to go to the markets will now be required to don a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will not be allowed entry into the 39 government-managed markets across Singapore.

In addition, the Singapore Food Agency has also made it compulsory for all workers involved in sale and preparation of food and drinks to wear masks or face shields. This includes people who work at hawker centre stalls, coffee shops, restaurants, caterers and supermarkets.

Failure to comply will result in a fine of up to S$5,000 and may even cause the business to lose its license.

On April 12, Singapore reported 233 new cases of Covid-19 infection, of which, 51 are linked to known clusters and 15 are linked to other cases.

A total of 167 were still pending contact tracing. Of these, 141 are Work Permit holders who mostly reside in dormitories, work sites and other living quarters. A total of 16 are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, while the remaining 10 are Work Pass or Long Term Pass Holders.

