No candidate has won a major nomination without coming in the top 2 in New Hampshire or Iowa since 1972, which is good news for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg

The outcome of the Iowa caucus last week and the New Hampshire primary this week will have significant implications for the 2020 race.

Both states are deeply unrepresentative of the rest of the nation and of the Democratic electorate, in large part because they’re about 90% white. Many argue that allowing the two states to vote first gives white voters in red and purple areas disproportionate say in who becomes president.