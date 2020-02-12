Seeking nominations for the rising stars of brand marketing

caption Rising Stars of Madison Avenue 2019 source RPA; January Digital; Droga5; Publicis Media; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its inaugural list of the rising stars of brand marketing.

This list is different from our annual Rising Stars of Madison Avenue list, which focuses on people at ad agencies and consulting companies.

We’re looking for people age 40 or below who are pushing the envelope at brands’ marketing organizations and have the potential to be industry leaders.

Please submit your ideas via this form.

Like our annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue, this list will feature up-and-coming talent but at brands rather than agencies.

These aren’t the CMOs, but the people working behind the scenes to create the future of marketing. They are tackling modern-day marketing challenges, whether that’s in-housing or privacy; developing innovative campaigns, using data in new ways, and helping hold their agencies and other partners accountable. They are demonstrating the potential to be industry leaders.

Criteria and methodology

The list will comprise in-house marketing experts age 40 and below.

It will be determined by factors including the nominee’s role and responsibilities and impact on his/her company and the industry.

Submit your nominations here and include as much detail as to why your nominee deserves to be recognized.

The deadline for submissions is February 26, 2020.