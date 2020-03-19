Nordstrom Rack is having a big clearance sale with brands like Hunter, Topshop and Nespresso discounted up to 70% off

- source
- Nordstrom Rack
- For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% sitewide at Nordstrom Rack. There are absolutely no exclusions and all orders ship for free.
- In total, you can save up to 70% on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, beauty, and tech.
Nordstrom Rack‘s selection of products usually consists of past-season and overstocked items from its parent store, Nordstrom – and because of that, you can find tons of great discounts.
Now, during the Nordstrom Rack clearance sale, prices are even lower. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on already reduced items, including clothing, shoes, and accessories for the entire family, plus home goods, beauty, and tech. In total, you can save up to 70%. On top of that, all orders will ship for free.
Many of your favorite brands are a part of the sale, including Hunter, Champion, Topshop, and more. With deals this good, you can expect items to sell out before the end of the sale – so if you see something you like, you may want to buy it sooner than later.
We rounded up 15 of our favorite picks below. You can also check out other Nordstrom Rack clearance sale deals for each of the following categories.
Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale now.
Nordstrom’s Men’s Shop Smartcare Traditional Fit Dress Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$19.98 (Originally $69.50) [You save $49.52]
Men’s Under Armour Unstoppable 2x Logo Pullover Hoodie
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$20.78 (Originally $70) [You save $49.22]
Men’s Lucky Brand Graphic Tee
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$11.98 (Originally $39.50) [You save $27.52]
Men’s Adidas Terrex Two Parley Trail Running Shoe
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$59.98 (Originally $125) [You save $65.02]
ASICS Gel-Venture 7
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$31.98 (Originally $70) [You save $38.02]
Women’s BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Moto Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$31.98 (Originally $98) [You save $66.02]
Women’s All In Favor Dolman Plisse Midi Dress
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$15.98 (Originally $59) [You save $43.02]
Women’s Topshop Skinny Jonie Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$17.14 (Originally $65) [You save $47.86]
Women’s Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$71.98 (Originally $150) [You save $78.02]
Bearpaw Loki II Genuine Sheepskin Fur Lined Slipper
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$31.98 (Originally $54.99) [You save $23.01]
Girls’ Champion Color Block French Terry Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$9.58 (Originally $20) [You save $10.42]
Boys’ Champion French Terry Sweatshirt
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$12.78 (Originally $28) [You save $15.22]
Nordstrom Rack Twin Chenille Waffle Weave Blanket
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$11.19 (Originally $39.97) [You save $28.78]
Honey-Can-Do 30-liter & 3-liter Stainless Steel Step Can Combo
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$35.18 (Originally $117.99) [You save $82.81]
KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker
- source
- Nordstrom Rack