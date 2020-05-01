The star of ‘Normal People’ says her audition tape involved awkwardly pretending to kiss in mid-air

caption Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star on Hulu’s “Normal People.” source Hulu

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed in a hilarious tweet that her first audition tape for the Hulu drama involved kissing “mid-air.”

After YouTuber Brittani Taylor tweeted a screengrab of Edgar-Jones’ character Marianne from “Normal People,” the actress shared more details about her audition in response.

“This scene was my first audition scene and I had to awkwardly snog mid air during my self tape,” Edgar-Jones tweeted, along with a laughing-face emoji.

Taylor and fans of “Normal People” were amused to hear of Edgar-Jones’ unique audition tape, and shared their support for the actress (and the series) in numerous follow-up tweets.

"Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed on Twitter Wednesday that her first audition tape for the new Hulu show involved kissing "mid-air."

YouTuber Brittani Taylor tweeted a screengrab from the drama, showing Edgar-Jones’ character Marianne before she kisses her love interest Connell for the first time. “Marianne is making the first move!” Taylor captioned the screengrab.

In response to Taylor’s tweet, Edgar-Jones shared a hilarious story about filming her audition for the show, which apparently required her to pretend to kiss an imaginary Connell.

“This scene was my first audition scene and I had to awkwardly snog mid air during my self tape,” Edgar-Jones revealed.

Fans of the show, including Taylor, shared their delight for the story and support for Edgar-Jones in subsequent tweets.

“Normal People,” which premiered on Hulu in the US on Wednesday, is an adaptation of a hit novel by Sally Rooney – and involves a lot of sex and intimacy.

Ita O’Brien, an intimacy coordinator who worked on the show, recently shared in an interview with Insider that the nuances of the sex scenes in “Normal People” – both the awkward and more passionate ones – were carefully planned to reflect both Connell and Marianne’s sexuality.

And for the intimacy coordinator, taking the character’s sexuality, not the actor’s, into consideration is key.

“It’s not as if you have dialogue and then suddenly – now they’re there, they’re making love,” O’Brien told Insider. “All of it is just a continuation of the communication between characters, be it in the text or in physical dance.”