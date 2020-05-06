You can stay in Marianne’s idyllic Italian villa from ‘Normal People’ for just $30 a night

caption Il Casale Tenuta di Verzano. source Airbnb

You can stay in the Italian villa featured in Hulu’s “Normal People” for just $30 a night.

Il Casale Tenuta di Verzano, which was used as Marianne’s vacation home in the series, is available to rent on Airbnb.

The rustic farmhouse is based in Sant’Oreste, Lazio, around 22 miles north of Rome.

You won’t get the entire property to yourself, just a self-contained apartment in the house with access to the swimming pool and grounds.

Fans of Hulu’s steamy new drama “Normal People” can rent Marianne’s idyllic family villa in Italy on Airbnb.

Il Casale Tenuta di Verzano is available to rent for £35 ($43) a night, which is reduced to just £24 ($30) a night if booked for at least a week.

The villa is introduced in episode eight of the 12-part series, where Marianne, her boyfriend Jamie, Connell, and their friends take a trip to Trieste near Venice to stay there.

caption Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Marianne Sheridan in “Normal People.” source BBC

In reality, though, the villa is based in Sant’Oreste, Lazio, around 22 miles north of Rome.

“Tenuta di Verzano is an old farmhouse with a pristine charm, immersed in the Roman countryside and has belonged to the same family for over 150 years,” the description on Airbnb reads in Italian.

“It enjoys an incomparable view, with well-kept grounds and a splendid swimming pool.”

caption Experience the same pool as the stars of “Normal People.” source Airbnb

The description also alludes to the property’s use in the entertainment industry – according to inews, it was also used as a filming location in “Eat, Pray, Love” starring Julia Roberts.

Unfortunately, you won’t get the entire house to yourself for such a paltry sum. The rental property is a self-contained, two-bedroom apartment within the building, offering enough space for six guests with its own private kitchen and bathroom.

caption A bedroom in Il Casale Tenuta di Verzano. source Airbnb

According to comments on the listing, the host Giada and her family also live in the main building, and have received rave reviews from previous guests.

“This place was amazing, beautiful location, off the beaten track. Truely stunning,” Lauren commented in April 2019.

“Giada’s family gave me plenty of space and made wonderful coffee if i happened to be outside reading. Highly recommended if you want a quiet break away,” a guest named Bradley wrote in September 2018.

caption Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan. source BBC

All episodes of “Normal People” are available to watch now on Hulu in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

