The stars of 'Normal People' gave heartfelt readings of Gordon Ramsay quotes and teleshopping clips on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Tom Murray
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube
  • Stars of Hulu’s “Normal People” Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday.
  • Corden put their acting skills to the test by challenging the pair to read dialogue from Guy Fieri, a teleshopping channel, and Gordon Ramsay in the emotionally-charged style of “Normal People.”
  • Dramatically-read lines included: “And this gets mixed with what?” “Thinly sliced cabbage.” “Dig it.”
  • Also: “Why are you serving canned crab?” “Fresh crab is hard to get.”
  • Edgar-Jones and Mescal’s readings were overlayed with dramatic piano music to add to the ambience.
  • Watch the full video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

