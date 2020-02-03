Pro athletes swear by the NormaTec Pulse Recovery System to relieve sore muscles — if you can afford the $1,300 price tag, you would too

source Best Buy

A high-quality muscle recovery system is portable, easy-to-use, and helps you recover from workouts and activate muscles before training sessions.

NormaTec’s Pulse 2.0 Recovery System lets you customize your experience based on your desired intensity and specific zones of your body – it made hitting the pavement each day easier, and it’s compact enough to bring with me on the road.

Though it requires a steep initial investment (it currently starts at $1,295 from Best Buy), it’s backed by a two-year warranty, supported by a useful app, and is the system professional athletes routinely rely on.

No matter how much I enjoying being active and exercising, there are still many mornings where I’ll roll out of bed and my body quite literally begs me not to put on my running shoes. Though I crave an endorphin fix, I find it’s best to listen to my body in those moments. Fortunately, I’ve found a way to satisfy that push and pull: the NormaTec Pulse 2.0 Recovery System

Used by NBA, NFL, MLB, and Olympic athletes to recover from or prep for a workout, the system uses air pressure strategically applied to different parts of the body to loosen muscles and improve blood flow. I used the device over the course of several months to not only test its ability to easy my sore legs but to convince my body it’s fine to enjoy an early morning run.

Specs

The NormaTec Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System is comprised of individual sleeves designed to cover your legs. Each sleeve has five separate zones located from your feet up to your hips. It works by pulsing and holding air in each zone throughout a timed sequence. This promotes enhanced blood flow while helping reduce soreness and speed up recovery.

The pulsing provides dynamic compression, which mimics the muscle pump of your legs. This encourages the movement of metabolites and fluids out of each limb post-workout. The sequential pulsing also helps reduce fluid backflow and unlike static compression, which can be detrimental to normal circulatory flow, the Pulse 2.0 releases pressure once it’s no longer needed.

The entire system consists of the following:

The NormaTec Pulse 2.0 device, which pumps the air and controls the pressure and time

Hosing, which connects the main unit to the body attachments

Power supply to plug into a wall outlet

Leg, hip, or arm attachments. Arm attachments are included in the Full Body Recovery System but lower-body and leg-only systems can also be purchased. (I tested both the leg and hip attachments.)

The NormaTec Pulse system was designed, engineered, and assembled entirely in the United States, and is backed by a two-year warranty via the company. Each of the device’s zones is hand-sewn with triple-reinforced stitching, giving it a high level of durability.

Set-up process

I was initially intimidated by the device when I unpacked it but an intuitive design and the quick start guide made set-up simple and straightforward. It first requires you to plug the control unit into a power source to charge the device before then attaching the hosing.

Once set up, find a comfortable place to sit – you can use the Pulse 2.0 while sitting in a chair, though I found it much more comfortable to elevate my legs on a sofa, bed, or ottoman. The entire set-up process took just 10 minutes from the moment I opened the box to when the unit began building pressure around my legs.

Once you find your spot, gather everything nearby that you’ll want during the massage – this could be your phone, a drink, a book – and then zip up the legs. Attach the legs to the hosing, set your desired time and intensity level, and press start. I recommend starting low for at least your first few sessions. I began at a level 3 intensity for 25 minutes but have since worked up to a level 6 intensity for 45 minutes.

If you want to add more time to your session, the device allows you to do so in five-minute increments. You can also adjust the pressure, though this does pause the system for roughly 10 seconds as it recalibrates.

What makes the muscle recovery system stand out

The moment the Pulse 2.0 started working, I was instantly reminded of those blood pressure machines you find at your local pharmacy. Instead of squeezing my upper arm, the pressure focused squarely on my legs as it slowly worked its way up and down my lower body.

At 250 pounds, I wouldn’t consider myself to be in range of an elite runner. Still, I like to pound the pavement about four to six times a week for efficient exercise. I found the Pulse 2.0 made it easier for me to routinely log runs morning after morning.

Instead of dreading putting on my running shoes, I now look forward to laying down on my sofa or bed and firing up the Pulse 2.0. It provides me with a good excuse to take a break from my busy day and just relax while I recover.

The Pulse 2.0 is intended for serious athletes, physical therapists, and team trainers. NormaTec’s site even features photos of top athletes like Justin Verlander, Dwyane Wade, and Chloe Kim. To get the opinion of a real athlete, I turned to my friend Ted Westbrook, who is a competitive long-distance runner.

After a grueling 20-mile training session, Ted zipped on the leg attachments for a quick session (of which he reported was “soothing”). After logging another run the next morning, he acknowledged that his legs didn’t feel as if he’d just run 20 miles the day prior and felt much fresher than he anticipated. Now he insists I bring it every time we work out together.

Thanks to a battery that’s capable of running for up to two hours, I’m able to pack it along almost anywhere, too. The device weighs just 3.5 pounds, so I never feel like it’s an inconvenient addition to my gym bag. It also cleans up easily by using a damp cloth to wipe the device down.

Cons to consider

Although the remote’s LCD display notifies you of the timer running out, I’d prefer an audio indicator of some sort as I don’t always have my eyes on the screen during a session. The device even keeps feeding air into the sleeves for a few minutes after the session, creating the illusion it’s still occurring. To be fair, this is a minor nitpick but there were a few times when I was very into a book and failed to notice that the Pulse 2.0 was done.

I also only found the app to be marginally useful. It didn’t add much functionality and for the most part, I didn’t use it. However, you may find it useful if you want to track your sessions, adjust which zones are being used, or want easier access to control the unit.

The bottom line

The NormaTec Pulse 2.0 is a one-of-a-kind device that pro athletes rely on to recover after games and hardcore training sessions – it also provides a high-tech warm-up. However, its steep price tag may put it out of reach for most casual athletes. Overall, I enjoyed testing the Pulse 2.0 and even as a casual athlete, I find it incredibly useful for muscle recovery and warming up. If you can afford it, give it a shot.

Should you buy it? With the price starting at $1,295 for the leg recovery system, I would only recommend the Pulse 2.0 for serious athletes, physical therapists, and sports trainers. Though I enjoy it immensely, I would not buy the device as a casual runner or athlete. However, I could see athletic teams, running clubs, or even groups of friends sharing the cost of the system and taking turns with it.

Which attachment should you get? As mentioned above, there are three attachment options: legs, hips, and arms. The leg attachments appear to be the most popular since running is a major part of just about any sport. I tested both the leg and hip attachments and was drawn to use the leg attachments about 90% of the time. The hip attachment was nice when I was having specific hip pains, though I didn't use it as much. The arm attachments are best suited for pitchers, quarterbacks, and other athletes engaged in arm-intensive activities, such as weightlifting.

What are your alternatives? NormaTec is at the forefront of compression recovery systems, though other brands such as Air Relax and Rapid Reboot offer similar devices (at a fraction of the cost, no less). Neither offers as full-featured a device as the Pulse 2.0 and with an advanced recovery system like these, skimping on cost isn't always the smart decision.

Pros: Aids in faster muscle recovery, helps warm muscles prior to working out, comes with a rechargeable battery with a two-hour runtime, lightweight design, two-year warranty

Cons: Expensive, difficulty changing settings mid-session