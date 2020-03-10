LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the North Dakota Democratic caucus

source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

On March 10, North Dakota is one of six states holding Democratic primaries and caucuses.

Polls close in North Dakota’s firehouse caucus, which is essentially a primary run by the state party, at 7 p.m. local time and 8 P.M. ET.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real-time updating automatically.

Polls close in most of North Dakota at 7 p.m. local time and 8 P.M. ET. In the parts of the state located in the Mountain Time Zone, polls close at 6 p.m. MT.

North Dakota Democratic firehouse caucus results:

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the caucus?

North Dakota runs a Firehouse Caucus, which operates almost exactly like a regular primary, only run by the state Democratic party instead of government election officials.

Voters arrive at one of 14 locations throughout the state to express their preference for president, sign a pledge of Democratic support, and can then leave. The Associated Press reported that North Dakotans can also vote by mail for the first time in this year’s caucus.

Unlike the caucuses that took place in Iowa and Nevada, there won’t be multiple rounds of preference expression, or alignments, or multiple sets of results coming out of North Dakota.

North Dakota allocates a relatively small share of 14 pledged delegates to the convention. Because the state has just one at-large congressional district, all of its delegates are allocated at the state level. Candidates must earn over the minimum threshold of 15% of the vote statewide to earn any delegates in North Dakota.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

North Dakota is extremely difficult to poll primarily because it doesn’t have voter registration – North Dakotans can vote as long as they bring a valid ID to the polls. North Dakota is also a very rural state with a relatively spread-out population.

While we don’t have any recent survey data to go off of, the new Firehouse Caucus format is expected to advantage Biden. According to FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, former VP Joe Biden has a 3 in 4 (75%) chance of winning the most delegates out of North Dakota compared to a 1 in 4 (24%) chance for Sen. Bernie Sanders.