A North Korean woman is under investigation after saving her 2 kids from a house fire — but not her portraits of the Kim family

caption Portraits of Kim Il Sung (left) and Kim Jong Il (right) are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea. source Corbis News/Getty

A woman in North Korea is reportedly under investigation for failing to save the portraits of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il from her burning house, according to Daily NK.

Sources told the outlet that the woman rescued her two kids from the burning house.

The cult of personality around the Kim family in North Korea is such that a woman is reportedly under investigation by the Ministry of State Security (MSS) for failing to save her portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il from her burning home.

Daily NK, a South Korea-based online newspaper, reports that the unnamed woman saved her two kids from the burning home, but is now being treated with suspicion for not going back in to get the portraits of North Korea’s former leaders.

The fire broke out in late December at a home in Onsong County, North Hamgyong Province, which two families shared.

The children were home alone when the mothers heard about the fire and ran back to save the kids.

The other mother also forgot to get the Kim portraits, but a male farmhand ran in to get them for her.

That man is now being heralded as a hero, and the other family is not under investigation as a result of his actions.

Meanwhile, the mother who is under investigation has been unable to get antibiotics for her two hospitalized children, and neighbors have been afraid to help out because of the political implications, the sources said.