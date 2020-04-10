Watch North West interrupt Kim Kardashian’s makeup tutorial and call her out for hiding in the guest room

View this post on Instagram

I’m walking you step-by-step through a quick and natural makeup routine for staying home. (With unexpected cameo from North) I’m using some of my @kkwbeauty essentials: -Liquid Concealer in shade 7 -Baking Powder in shade 2 -Crème Contour & Highlight Set in Medium -Powder Contour & Highlight Palette in Medium -Classic Shimmers Blush Palette -Mascara -Nude 1.5 Lip Liner -90's Icon Matte Lipstick -Brightening Powder in shade 2