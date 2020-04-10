Watch North West interrupt Kim Kardashian’s makeup tutorial and call her out for hiding in the guest room

By
Claudia Willen
-

Kim Kardashian West made a makeup tutorial at home, and North West appeared in the background.

caption
Kim Kardashian West made a makeup tutorial at home, and North West appeared in the background.
source
Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
  • North West made a cameo in Kim Kardashian West‘s Instagram makeup tutorial on Thursday and reprimanded her mother for hiding from her four children.
  • North first appears in the video to chat with her mom (at the 1:33 mark). She returns to ask to wash her hands in the sink (at the 2:25 mark), which leads Kim to request that she uses the other bathroom.
  • “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone,” Kim says once North leaves.
  • “Hey, that’s mean!” the 6-year-old yells from outside of the frame, indicating that she’s still listening to her mother.
  • “North, can I please just do my little tutorial?” Kim shouts back, adding, “It’s all I want to do. This one little fun thing for myself.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.