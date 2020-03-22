This tiny home was designed to be dropped by a helicopter to give unparalleled views of nature

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Norwegian designer Torstein Aa created Birdbox for visitors to experience Norway’s Fjords and mountains.

The design is like a bird house because it was intended to blend in with its surroundings and survive in any environment.

It also leaves a minimal footprint and can be lifted in by helicopter without disturbing the area around it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have to be stuck inside, where better than inside this minimalist Norwegian design? Torstein Aa at Livit created this innovative design that blends in with surroundings and can survive in nearly any environment.

Take a look here.

The Birdbox is a unique way to experience travel.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

From a vantage point inside the design, tourists can experience Norway’s fjords and mountain ranges.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Birdbox was designed to get people close to nature, according to designer Aa.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

A minimalist design was intended to be comfortable while highlighting the scenery.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

The shape and colors of the structure were inspired by Norway’s mountains….

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

…so they blend seamlessly into nature.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

In the spirit of blending with nature, Aa wanted to create a design with a minimal footprint.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

So, the structure was designed to need minimal maintenance.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

It can withstand just about any weather conditions.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

All of the structure, window mounting, and surface treatments were created based on boat-building principles for this reason.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Windows are insulated with black tinted glass.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Birdbox can be shipped on a trailer, or lifted with a crane or helicopter and dropped into place.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

It can even be mounted on columns for a minimal, reversible footprint.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

They come in two sizes: mini and medi.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

The mini is 2.1 meters by 3 meters.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Inside, it has room for a king-size bed, side table, and two ottomans.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

All Birdbox orders come fully furnished.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

The larger medi Birdbox is 2.5 meters by 5.1 meters,

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

With more room, it comes furnished with a king-size bed, lounge chairs, a side table, and a bench.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Walls are made with water-resistant panels and wool for insulation.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Both models have extra storage under the bed.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

The minimal design and large windows let the person inside take in the view in all directions.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Birdbox also makes a separate bathroom in a complementary design.

caption Birdbox bathroom. source Torstein Aa

Even the bathroom has a view, with black-tinted one-way glass.

caption Birdbox bathroom. source Torstein Aa

The Birdbox can also be ordered with custom solar panels.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Livit has two birdboxes available to rent on Airbnb.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Stay in the mini Birdbox with views of fjords and mountains, for $165 per night.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Source: Airbnb

Stay in the medi Birdbox near a Norwegian ski resort for $263 per night.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Source: Airbnb

Or, contact Livit to buy a Birdbox of your own.

caption Birdbox. source Torstein Aa

Order here.