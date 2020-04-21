Novak Djokovic’s wife shared a post which appeared to suggest 5G is to blame for the coronavirus, just a day after he said he’s an anti-vaxxer

caption Jelena and Novak Djokovic. source Getty/Valery Hache

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, shared a video to her Instagram on Monday which appeared to suggest 5G networks were to blame for the coronavirus.

The 10-minute video, which has been watched nearly 100,000 times, has been labelled as “false Information” by the social media platform.

The 33-year-old later clarified in a statement that she was “not claiming to be true or not” but just “interested in learning and getting informed about it.”

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic revealed that he wouldn’t want to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus because he is “opposed to vaccination.”

Jelena Djokovic, 33, shared a 10-minute video to her near 500,000 Instagram followers on Monday which focuses on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology was partly to blame for causing the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Jelena Djokovic, 33, shared a 10-minute video to her near 500,000 Instagram followers on Monday which focuses on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology was partly to blame for causing the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after being posted, Instagram’s independent fact checkers labelled as “false information” according to Sports Mail.

“What are your Coronavirus thoughts?” she said alongside the video, which has now been watched nearly 100,000 times.

“Lots of videos going around these days debating the current situation with the #Coronavirus, causes, cures, prevention… Whoever has time, please check this one out and let me know your thoughts. Does anyone recognize who this guy is? Kisses and love.”

Djokovic later clarified her viewpoint on the matter in a statement shared by Essentially Sports, in which she said: “I’m not claiming to be true or not, but I’m certainly interested in learning and getting informed about it.”

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic revealed that he wouldn’t want to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus because he is “opposed to vaccination.”

Speaking on a Facebook live stream with a number of other Serbian athletes, the tennis star said: “Personally I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

