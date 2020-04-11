NTUC Learninghub Partners World Leading Online Learning Provider Go1 to Launch Over 100 Free Handpicked Courses During ‘Circuit Breaker’ Period

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 April 2020 – As the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore, social enterprise NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) has partnered with GO1, the world’s largest compliance, professional development and general training platform funded by Microsoft’s venture arm and SEEK, to offer learners completely free online courses nationwide during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period. With more learners contending with the growing impact of COVID-19, this move will enable all learners in Singapore to gain access to over 100 handpicked courses during this period through 31 May 2020.





The library of free courses offered on the GO1 platform features some of the most in-demand Worker 4.0 skillsets under Adaptive Skills — such as Change Management, Business Management, Leadership and Innovation — and Technology Skills — such as Data Analytics, Python Coding, Blockchain and Cloud. Creative courses such as Adobe Photoshop and Graphic Design will also be offered.





The courses will be in ‘microlearning’ format, designed for bite-sized learning with each course duration ranging from nine minutes to seven hours. Learners will be able to choose courses according to their interests and learn at their own pace and schedules. The platform also allows learners to track their learning progress and receive personalised recommendations.





“The ‘Circuit Breaker’ period is an opportune one for workers in Singapore to make good use of time to upgrade skillsets. We believe that learning should never stop, so we remain committed to driving Singapore’s workforce forward in our transformation journey, especially through changing times. Our mission to make learning accessible to all workers has never been so pertinent and urgent than in the present,” says NTUC LHUB CEO Kwek Kok Kwong.





In addition, as a growing number of foreign workers are being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, NTUC LHUB is aiming to provide relevant Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) courses for foreign workers, to support them as they tide through this period.





Commenting on this partnership and initiative, GO1 co-founder Vu Tran says, “During this ‘Circuit Breaker’ period, and even through unprecedented challenges, it is important that we continue to expand our knowledge and horizons. NTUC LearningHub is spurring Singaporeans to learn any time, anywhere, and on any device by going the extra mile with this initiative.”





“GO1 stands ready to help Singaporeans by working with NTUC LearningHub to offer this suite of free courses. This is an example of how people’s needs, especially in times of distress, take centre stage.”





“Singapore continues to display solidarity through its nationwide support and schemes, while local communities have shown acts of kindness through the countless charitable work towards the needy. GO1 is extremely proud to partner with NTUC LearningHub and we look forward to a long term and successful partnership”





To gain access to the platform, visit https://ntuc.mygo1.com/ to register for a free account.





About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub was corporatised in 2004 with the vision of transforming the lifelong employability of working people. We work with both corporate and individual clients to provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000 organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and provide a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.





About GOo1.com

GO1.com makes it easy for businesses to train their staff, with the world’s largest compliance, professional development and general training marketplace. By providing a single platform that extends from first aid training through to degree bearing courses, GO1 makes it easy to find and compare the best training options available. The marketplace features over 500,000 courses and other learning items created by local and international experts. Customers include SEEK.com.au, Oxford University, State and Local Governments and St John Ambulance.

Since launching in 2015, GO1.com has grown to be a world leader in online learning and education. Local and overseas investors include Y Combinator, SEEK, M12, Tank Stream Ventures, Black Sheep Capital, and Our Innovation Fund.



