The number of coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan nearly doubles as passengers report going ‘stir crazy’ under quarantine

caption A member of the media wearing a face mask walks past the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship nearly doubled on Monday – from 70 cases to 130.

Japan’s TBS News first reported on the new cases, citing Japan’s health ministry. Communist Party-linked People’s Daily also confirmed the news on Twitter.

60 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Monday. The ship was placed on a two-week quarantine upon arrival in Yokohama on February 3.

Princess Cruises, which owns Diamond Princess, said on Sunday it would offer a full refund to all passengers aboard the quarantined ship.

There are about 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the ship operated by Princess Cruises.

According to The New York Times, the ship now hosts the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China.

Passengers on the ship have described feeling “stir crazy” as they wait out the quarantine in isolation.

A passenger who asked to be identified only as Shannon told Business Insider’s Sarah Al-Arshani that information about what is happening on board has been scarce.

“I feel completely lost at sea,” she said. “It’s my first and possibly last cruise.”

caption A passenger gestures after hanging a banner reading please broadcast this on TV (R) next to banners reading thank you for reporting this (C) and shortage of medicine (L) on the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment. source Carl Court/Getty Images

On February 6, Princess Cruises announced that the quarantine would end on February 19 “unless there are any other unforeseen developments.” It is unclear whether the quarantine will be extended due to the influx of new cases.

Princess Cruises also confirmed that several internationals on board had contracted the virus, including guests from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US.

The cruise company said on Sunday that it would offer a full refund to all passengers aboard the quarantined ship.

“Because of the extraordinary circumstances onboard Diamond Princess, Princess Cruises will refund the full cruise fare for all guests including air travel, hotel, ground transportation, pre-paid shore excursions, gratuities and other items. In addition, guests will not be charged for any onboard incidental charges during the additional time onboard.”

Another cruise ship, The World Dream, also quarantined passengers over coronavirus fears. The ship allowed passengers to disembark in Hong Kong on Sunday after crew members tested negative for the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000 people internationally as of Monday.