Like many pro athletes, NWSL players are in limbo waiting for their season — and they had to get creative to pass the time and stay in shape

The National Women’s Soccer League season was scheduled to begin April 18, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to postpone its start date indefinitely.

Now, some of the world’s best soccer players are stuck in limbo – and in quarantine – as they await further instructions from their teams and the league.

We spoke with NWSL players from across the league about how they’re dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the coming season, how they’re continuing to train, and what they’re doing to cope with isolation.

The sports world has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the National Women’s Soccer League is no exception.

The NWSL season was initially scheduled to begin April 18. But after suspending its preseason under guidelines from US health officials, the top women’s soccer league in the world was left with little choice but to postpone its regular season indefinitely. Now, some of the best soccer players on the planet – including all 23 players on the US national team – are stuck in limbo, and in quarantine, as they await further instructions from their teams and the league.

We spoke with players from across the league, including Portland Thorns midfielder Rocky Rodriguez, NC Courage midfielder Ryan Williams, Sky Blue FC defender Gina Lewandowski, and Sky Blue FC midfielder Sarah Woldmoe (née Killion). They explained how they’re dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the coming season, how they’re continuing to train, and what they’re doing to cope during isolation.

Coronavirus lockdowns began just days into the NWSL preseason, interrupting teams’ and players’ preparation for the year

The league’s preseason started March 4. A week later, the NWSL had canceled its 2020 preseason match schedule in light of the spreading illness. The suspension of club activities was then pushed back multiple times before the NWSL’s commissioner, Lisa Baird, was left with little choice but to postpone the regular-season start date indefinitely.

While she understands the reasoning behind the suspension of the season, NC Courage midfielder Ryan Williams said the situation was “a little disappointing” – especially given its timing.

“We came here, and we had a really good, hard week of preseason, and we were all super excited to be here,” Williams told Insider. “It was so fun to be back, and then obviously it got cut off pretty fast.”

Some players didn’t even get so far with their clubs. The newly minted Portland Thorns midfielder Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez – who also stars for Costa Rica’s national team – joined her new club after competing for Costa Rica at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament.

But shortly after she arrived, Portland and other cities across the US began to shut down because of the threat of COVID-19.

“I got here, and then the quarantine happened, so I didn’t have a chance to meet my teammates,” Rodriguez said.

As of Wednesday, Portland had instituted a shelter-in-place policy to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Unless engaging in outdoor physical exercise or frequenting “essential” businesses such as pharmacies and grocery stores, residents are required to stay in their homes for the next five days, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Despite the added stress of acclimating to a new place with all of this going on, Rodriguez stressed that her experience had been relatively similar to that of her new teammates.

“Basically, everyone is in the same boat as I am, working out and finding ways to spend their time while taking care of their mental health,” Rodriguez said. “I think no one’s life has been the same since the coronavirus outbreak.”

Between gym closings, restrictions on group gatherings, and shelter-in-place orders, staying in shape has been a challenge

Williams said her squad – the back-to-back league champions and three-time shield winners – were able to continue training formally, at least in some capacity, after the moratorium went into effect.

“We were still able to lift,” Williams said. “We had to go in on our own, and we had a lift that we could do with the coaches there, which was nice.”

“Now that gym has been shut down,” she added.

Instead, Williams and her Courage teammates are being instructed to use bodyweight training to stay in shape for whenever the season begins. Fortunately for them, North Carolina has yet to institute quarantine rules strict enough to prevent players from heading out to local fields to run drills or work on fitness.

“That’s what I’ve been doing,” Williams said. “That’s the thing that’s really kept me sane, is being able to go outside and play soccer even though it’s not with the team. It’s not ideal the way I’m having to train right now, but I’m doing the best I can, and everybody is just to try to be ready for preseason whenever that starts again.”

Players from other franchises haven’t been so lucky. The state of New Jersey has been ordered to stay at home, with Gov. Phil Murphy telling the media that the restrictions would not be lifted “anytime soon.” For Gina Lewandowski and Sarah Woldmoe – two veterans who play for Sky Blue FC – training has become quite a challenge.

“The staff has had a huge part in giving us activities and workouts to do, knowing that our training equipment and facilities are limited,” Woldmoe said. “The track is a good friend right now.”

Like other teams’ staffs, Sky Blue’s trainers and coaches have provided players with “training packets” designed to help keep them in shape for the season despite their sudden lack of resources, according to Lewandowski. The veteran defender – who joined Sky Blue last season after eight years with Bayern Munich – explained that the team-designed guides had helped her “maintain focus and fitness.”

“I am able to still train on my own, whether it is a home packet or a run we can do outside,” Lewandowski said. “Maintaining a somewhat daily schedule, I am used to, is also important to me, to stay in rhythm and not lose focus during this time as well.”

Lewandowski wasn’t the only player who cited maintaining a routine as a critical component of training during the hiatus.

“I get up around the same time every morning and try to make a schedule out of [training] just so I have a little bit of structure,” Williams said. “I’ll do that, go to the field, and do a lift or prepare with fitness and technical stuff.”

Rodriguez agreed and added that she suspected this had been a universal experience.

“Every athlete out there, including myself, has had to adjust workouts since we are all doing it on our own,” she said. “We are trying our best to follow a workout plan to stay in shape.”

The Thorns midfielder also mentioned that professional athletes like herself and her NWSL peers are dealing with the added adjustment of having free time, something their typically not accustomed.

“The first thing I realized I had to do was set a schedule for myself,” Rodriguez added. “A lot of free time is a double-edged sword. If you manage the time, then the time doesn’t manage you. I try to work out at the same times, eat at set times, leave some free time and time to do stuff that I consider productive.”

Sky Blue star and USWNT legend Carli Lloyd told the Burlington County Times that there are perks to having this downtime.

“I was looking forward to preseason training with Sky Blue and competing for the title this year,” Lloyd said. “[But] being home has been so nice. I think it is hard for people to understand our lives. We are away for majority of the time during the year. We come and go, and it is very challenging to spend quality time together.”

When they aren’t training, NWSL players have varied strategies for filling up their days spent in isolation

“Like everyone in the world, my life has been put on pause,” Lloyd told the Burlington County Times. “I have nothing to worry about, nothing to do but work out and train, and it is really nice to have my mind clear and being able to connect with [my husband].”

Since the 2019 NWSL season ended last fall, Lloyd has been quite busy qualifying for the Olympics with the USWNT. So while Lloyd has enjoyed the peace and quiet that comes with the forced downtime, other players who didn’t have such demanding offseasons are a bit antsier.

“It is definitely not easy and has been an adjustment for me, but it’s been fun finding new ways to stay busy and keep my mind active,” Lewandowski said. “I have been able to read a lot more, catch up with family and friends, engage more in social media, and work on some little tasks I have had on my ever-long ‘to-do’ list.”

Her teammate is using the extra time to engage further with her faith and spend time with her husband – whom she married during the offseason. She’s also picked some old hobbies back up.

“I have gotten back into my love for puzzles,” Woldmoe said. “Having my husband here with me has been the best. We are able to hang out, cook together, and watch some movies and TV shows together. He even joins me in some yoga every once in a while!”

Like Lloyd, Rodriguez spent a good portion of the offseason competing with her national team. Still, the Costa Rican star was ready for club play to recommence.

“The NWSL offseason is already long, and this has made it challenging, especially for those players who trained really hard to be ready to go for preseason,” Rodriguez said.

When she’s not training, Rodriguez has been passing the time in much the same way most of us have: watching TV and movies, reading, napping, and cooking. She’s also taking this unprecedented opportunity to pick up a new hobby.

“My most recent purchase was a piano keyboard,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve wanted to learn to play this instrument for a long time, and what better time than when you’re quarantined?”

Williams – who, at 24 years old, is the youngest of the players featured in this article – seems a bit more bored with her isolation period.

“There’s really not much going on,” she said. “I’ve been cooking a lot, baking a lot of healthy desserts, taking a lot of walks. My roommate and I are watching ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ and that’s been taking up a lot of our time. I don’t know – read, sit on the porch, get some air as much as we can. That’s pretty much it, honestly.”

Regardless of how they’ve coped with quarantine, each player expressed a drive to reunite with teammates on the pitch

“I am definitely itching to get back on the field again,” Lewandowski said. “[My teammates and I] are all in regular contact digitally, and we are just trying to stay positive and encouraging, supporting each other at this time.”

Even with texting, social media, FaceTime, Zoom, and all the other ways players, coaches, and trainers have stayed in touch while in limbo, Woldmoe said the experience of training with a team “is not something that can be replicated.”

That’s especially true for Rodriguez, who will have the added challenge of getting acquainted with a whole new franchise once training for the regular season recommences.

“I was very much looking forward to getting to know my teammates, getting to know the amazing fans from [the Thorns], introducing myself, and being a part of this club,” Rodriguez said. “We are having virtual team meetings, and I hope I can at least see some faces and names, catch up, and see how everyone is doing.”

It may be a while until she has a chance to meet them in person, though. While the NWSL still has yet to extend its training moratorium past April 5 formally, it appears increasingly unlikely that teams will be able to reconvene by then safely. More and more states are instituting shelter-in-place orders, while President Trump has officially extended the federal government’s social distancing guidelines to April 30. Some states have taken it even further, as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued his own mandate keeping residents isolated until June 10.

The NWSL almost certainly will not return a full two months before the rest of society. Now, the league is more concerned with making sure this season kicks off at all.

“Despite this extended delay, we continue to explore several different scenarios for what a return to NWSL action could look like, depending on when it is safe and advisable to do so,” NWSL Director of Communications Kirsten Brierly told Insider. “Our goal is to preserve as much of the 2020 season as possible and will update as soon as we have a more clear answer on this fluid situation.”

For some players, like Williams, the uncertainty surrounding when teams will reconvene is just as challenging to handle as the quarantine itself.

“It’s different than the offseason because we had a date,” Williams said. “I had a date that I was leaving [home], and that I needed to be ready by and now it’s kind of like yeah, they say April 5, we don’t know really if that’s going to happen by then.”

“It’s definitely tough not really knowing when exactly we’re going to start,” she added. “[We don’t know] when the games will start and if our season schedule will be different than the way it was supposed to be.”

Everyone wants the season to go on, but no one knows how to make it happen

The obvious obstacle to the 2020 NWSL season is the coronavirus pandemic – which could very well keep Americans in their homes for months on end. But as the league’s initial start date moves further back in the rearview mirror, keeping the season intact becomes even more difficult.

Some players, like Lewandowski, have said they wouldn’t mind pushing the season back and playing into the winter to maintain the length of the season and the number of games played.

“It would be unfortunate if the season would have to be cut short because of the current situation,” Lewandowski said. “I, personally, would not mind playing into the winter months as I have done that already overseas.”

Williams agreed, noting that cutting into the winter months wouldn’t be so bad given that “the offseason is so long.”

“I was super eager by the end of four months to get back here,” she said. “That wouldn’t be the worst thing if our season just went a little bit longer. I’d rather stick to a full season just with a shorter offseason.”

The NWSL ordinarily wraps up in late October or early November, and many players choose to spend their five-month offseason playing abroad to supplement their income. Most commonly, they take their talents to the W-League – the top-division women’s soccer league in Australia and one of the most elite women’s soccer leagues in the world outside of the NWSL itself.

The NWSL and W-League seasons already overlap a bit. Eleven NWSL players participated in this year’s W-League final that took place a week into the NWSL preseason. And even though last year’s NWSL final took place during the final weekend of October – more than two weeks earlier than this year’s originally scheduled final – Williams said she had a Courage teammate who left for Australia mere days after their team won the championship.

“The girls who do go to Australia leave right away,” she said. “I think one girl on our team who played in Australia left three days after our final, and that was at the end of October or beginning of November. They wanted them there because their season had already started.”

“It would be tough to go abroad if our season did go longer,” she added.

An NWSL season that extends into winter – and potentially even into 2021 – would present many of the league’s players with an impossible quandary: choosing between the two sources of income that make their careers in professional soccer possible.

On the other end of the spectrum, a reduced schedule would present a litany of problems, too. Williams voiced concern over the potential of a shorter season getting devalued both by fans and by players, coaches, and staff around the league. No franchise wants their championship to mean less, and with the Courage looking for a three-peat, Williams’ apprehension may be justified.

Williams admitted that she didn’t envy the league’s decisionmakers forced to choose the next steps for the season, but she expressed faith that the league is “handling this the best way that we can.” She wasn’t alone.

“Honestly, I am leaving that to those in charge,” Woldmoe said. “They know the situation much better than I do and are better informed. I trust that they will make the best decisions for everyone’s safety and health.”

“I am confident that the league will find the best solution in handling the extent of the season,” Lewandowski added.

As of this article’s writing, the NWSL is slated to lift its moratorium on training after Sunday, April 5. The league still has yet to set a new start date for the regular season.