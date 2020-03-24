Mayor Bill de Blasio: New York City will release select inmates who are over 70 and have certain pre-existing conditions

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on March 24 that he plans to release select inmates from city jails, including Rikers Island, to prevent infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor de Blasio said an estimated 300 inmates who are over 70 years old and have at least five pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk for becoming infected with a severe case would be released immediately.

The policy won’t included any inmates who have domestic violence or sexual offense charges, de Blasio said, because the city doesn’t feel comfortable releasing them at this time.

In an attempt to get ahead of a potential coronavirus outbreak in New York City correctional facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on March 24 that he plans to release select inmates from jail who are over 70 years old and have one of five pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk of a severe COVID-19 infection.

“I strongly believe they all should be released,” de Blasio said during a press briefing. “75 have been released already. We want to identify anyone in those categories and get them released immediately.”

He said an estimated 300 Rikers Island inmates will be released immediately if they have less than one year left to serve, but he didn’t comment on other city jails.

The policy won’t included any inmates who have domestic violence or sexual offense charges, de Blasio said, because the city doesn’t feel comfortable releasing them at this time. But those who have been convicted of misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies and have less than a year left in their sentence will be released.

The news comes after a Rikers Island inmate tested positive for COVID-19. On March 22, the city’s Department of Correction said 17 employees and 29 inmates are infected with COVID-19.