A New York City park has created human ‘parking spots’ to help maintain social-distancing as the weather warms up

By
Business Insider
-

New Yorkers at Domino Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before the human parking spots were created.

caption
New Yorkers at Domino Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before the human parking spots were created.
source
Ben Goggin/Insider Inc.