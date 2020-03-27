Tisch arts students want their tuition money back because of remote learning. The dean sent them a video of herself dancing to REM’s ‘Losing My Religion’ instead.

caption Tisch School of the Arts have gone to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Students at New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts asked the administration for partial refunds due to remote learning.

The administration denied their requests, but one dean responded by sending them a video of herself dancing to REM’s “Losing My Religion.”

While the video may have been well intended, many students found it tone-deaf.

As New York University switches to virtual classes, students at the university’s Tisch School of the Arts want some of their tuition money back. But instead of receiving refund checks, they received a video of their dean dancing the REM’s “Losing My Religion.”

It’s not clear why.

Dean Allyson Green attached her dance video to an email to students earlier this week, according to NBC news.

In it, she explained that she doesn’t have the authority to refund tuition and that it would be challenging for the school to do that, NBC reported. The full cost of a year’s tuition at Tisch costs about $58,500.

NYU Tisch senior Michael Price told NBC he thought the video was Green’s attempt to “reach out to the student body,” but that it was tone-deaf.

“I am personally upset that we are being denied access to this equipment and facilities and still being charged the same amount for what is admittedly by the university a lower quality education,” he said.

Green didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Overall, the response to the video online was rage and cringing.

Student Eli Yurman wrote an open letter to Green on the NYU Local blog. It was titled “Please Stop.”

Yurman talks about student’s efforts to seek a refund for their classes, and the school’s denial.

“In the most recent email, in addition to doubling down on the message ‘we are not refunding your tuition,’ Dean Allyson Green included a Vimeo link to a two minute and 16-second video in which the self-described choreographer and visual artist awkwardly dances and lip-syncs to R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion,'” Yurman wrote.

“We here at NYU Local would just like to say: what the f*** is this. I mean, Allyson. What the f***,” he continued.

Yurman said that students understand that private university financials are complicated and that “you can’t just wave a wand and give people their tuition,” but the video was a poor choice.

Like many schools during the coronavirus pandemic, Tisch too has turned to remote learning. For many students at the prestigious art school, virtual classes aren’t cutting it. Students at the school launched a petition seeking partial refunds.

In the blog post, Yurman said that even if the end, the students seeking the refund are “in the wrong,” Green’s decision to send out a dance video was not thoughtful.

“The video is not cute. It’s uncomfortable to watch, it goes on for too long, you end it by staring at the camera for a good eight seconds, none of it is working in the way you think it’s working,” he wrote.

The REM dance wasn’t the first time that Green sent out a dance video to students. Two weeks ago, Green posted another Vimeo link, in which she offered tips and encouragement to students struggling with remote learning.

“There is nothing remote about our Tisch Passion,” she said. “If you’re along and get bored or lonely or frightened, reach out to somebody.”

At the end of the video, which she noted was posted on rainy Friday the 13th, Green said, “but soon, ‘Here Comes the Sun,'” before filming herself dancing to the uplifting Beatles song.

