Obama spoke about Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths at NBA All-Star Brunch: ‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Former President Barack Obama made remarks about the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch on Saturday.

“Nothing is more heartbreaking,” Obama said specifically about the death of Bryant’s daughter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former President Barack Obama on Sunday once again sent condolences to the families of the nine killed in the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

“That loss is something I know many are still grappling with,” Obama said Saturday at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch. His remarks were captured in a video posted to Twitter by CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.

Specifically, the former president mentioned the particular pain caused by the death of Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also was killed in the January 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

“Because he was with his daughter and those families, and those children,” the 58-year-old father to Sasha and Malia said. “And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ballgames, and rooting for our children, and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking,” he added before once again sharing condolences with the family impacted by the deaths.

It was a moving and emotional moment at the @NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch when former President @BarackObama spoke about Kobe Bryant. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/mC81HNVXuV — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 15, 2020

Obama shared similar remarks on Twitter on January 26, the day of Bryant’s death.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama wrote about Bryant, who in addition to being a retired NBA star had started to build a career in investing. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

In addition to Bryant and his teen daughter, college baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, the father of Gianna Bryant’s basketball teammate Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester, 45; and Ara Zobayan, 50, the pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the crash that had no survivors.

The late basketball player, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, earlier Saturday was nominated to join the NBA hall of fame.

Read more:

Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago featured a replica of Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jersey – made entirely out of flowers

Kobe Bryant joins 7 other Basketball Hall of Fame nominees this year, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

How Kobe Bryant’s tragic death rocked the sports world and put a spotlight on grieving a public icon

Tiger Woods offered a subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant after sinking his putt on the 8th hole at the Genesis Invitational