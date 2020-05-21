An official ‘Friends’ cookbook including recipes for Rachel’s trifle, Ross’s sandwich, and Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies is coming this year

caption You’ll soon be able to get cooking with your favorite “Friends.” source Getty/NBC

An official “Friends” cookbook is set to be published later this year.

The book includes over 70 recipes inspired by the beloved show, and will apparently cater to all culinary abilities.

Rachel’s trifle, Ross’s Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, and Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies all feature.

In news that will delight “Friends” fans the world over, an official cookbook featuring all the iconic recipes from the hit sitcom is set to be released later this year.

From Rachel’s shepherd’s pie trifle to Ross’s beloved Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich (complete with the “moist maker,” of course), if you’ve ever wanted a true taste of “Friends,” this is how to do it.

“Friends: The Official Cookbook” has been written by Amanda Yee and has a release date of September 22, 2020.

“Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, ‘Friends: The Official Cookbook’ offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels,” the blurb reads.

Featuring appetizers, main courses, drinks, and desserts, you could easily create an epic “Friends”-themed dinner party spread from the book.

Recipes include:

Monica’s Friendsgiving feast

Rachel’s trifle

Just for Joey Fries

Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew”

Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies

Ross’ “Moist Maker” turkey sandwich.

So if you want to know once and for all whether Ross was right and Rachel’s trifle did indeed taste like feet, or you agree with Joey (“I mean, what’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!”), there’s only one way to find out.

