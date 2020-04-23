A man who called COVID-19 a ‘political ploy’ on Facebook died from the virus. His family canceled his funeral livestream after ‘misguided anger’ from strangers.

caption Signs hang near the Capitol building against the state’s extended stay at home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19), in Columbus, Ohio, on April 20, 2020..JPG source Seth Herald/Reuters

John W. McDaniel, 60, died from COVID-19 on April 15.

As early as March 13, McDaniel had criticized the panic surrounding the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, he called COVID-19 a “political ploy.”

In another, according to NBC News, he said: “If you’re paranoid about getting sick, just don’t go out. It shouldn’t keep those of us from Living Our Lives. The Madness has to stop.”

His wife, Lisa McDaniel, canceled a livestream of McDaniel’s funeral after reading criticism of her husband online.

“This news has opened the flood gates for people to share their own misguided anger and unfounded assumptions about a man they don’t know,” she said.

People spread the news about McDaniel’s death online, sharing criticism of his social media posts while linking to his obituary, first published in the Marion Star on April 16.

His wife, Lisa McDaniel, has since canceled a Facebook livestream of her husband’s funeral, announcing the news in a letter shared on the funeral home’s website.

“During this time of mourning, John’s story, along with early assumptions that he stated on Twitter and Facebook have turned into national news,” Lisa McDaniel said. “This news has opened the flood gates for people to share their own misguided anger and unfounded assumptions about a man they don’t know. Wanting to protect my family and John’s legacy, we have decided not to live stream his funeral series via Facebook today.”

McDaniel’s sister said in a Facebook post that her brother became sick in late March and was put on a ventilator at a hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

His wife, Lisa McDaniel, said in a Facebook post that her husband was “not fully aware of the severity of COVID-19” when he made the posts criticizing reactions to the virus, according to The Washington Post.

“Many have retracted their statements knowing now the effects of this pandemic. We know if John was still here with us he would acknowledge the national crisis we are in, abide by the stay-at-home order, and encourage family and friends to do the same,” she said.

She added that she would “never be able to erase” the “negative posts that have been made and shared” about McDaniel.

Ohio has had 13,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 557 people have died from the virus.

The state’s governor, Mike DeWine, said earlier this week that he hopes to ease social distancing measures in Ohio starting May 1. He said that the reopening will come in stages, and businesses will have to follow safety guidelines.

“We cannot look at May 1 as a date when everything is back to normal,” DeWine said, according to ABC 6. “Things cannot be back to normal unless we want to just throw caution to the wind and proceed carelessly, and recklessly.”