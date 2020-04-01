An Ohio man who usually sees his 80-year-old mother twice a week used a bucket truck to visit her 3rd-floor window

caption An Ohio man drove his bucket truck to his elderly mother’s assisted-living facility to say hello outside her window. source Facebook/Joel Beeghly

An Ohio man paid his 80-year-old mother a visit in her assisted living facility by hoisting himself up to her third-floor window using his bucket truck.

Charley Adams told media outlets the facility has been taking good care of his mother, but that she’s gotten “stir-crazy” from all the coronavirus-related restrictions, and he decided to visit her window.

Health experts have warned that elderly people are at a higher risk for severe illness if they catch the coronavirus.

After Adams’ stunt gained attention online, he says his mother has been fielding calls from friends and family across the country.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Ohio arborist came up with a creative way to safely visit his elderly mother, hoisting himself up three stories with his bucket truck and calling her, telling her to look outside her window.

Charley Adams, who owns Adams Tree Preservation, told CNN he usually sees his mother twice a week, but due to coronavirus precautions they’ve been been unable to meet for their usual lunches and dinners.

Health experts have warned Americans against close contact with their elderly relatives during the outbreak, since they are at a higher risk for becoming severely ill.

Adams told the local newspaper Mahoning Matters that Windsor Estates Assisted Living has been taking good care of his mother, but that she’s gotten a bit “stir-crazy” with all the restrictions, so he decided to pay her a visit.

“I thought it would be funny – something to cheer her up a little bit,” he told Mahoning Matters.

Adams said he spoke with his mother for five to 10 minutes outside her window, and he checked with the assisted-living facility before arriving with the truck to make sure they were okay with it.

“Her spirits were kind of down because she’s used to being able to get out, go places, and do things. And so I just had the idea that I’d bring the bucket truck over,” he told CNN. “I called her and I told her to come look out the window – and there I was.”

Adams’ stunt quickly gained attention online after his uncle posted photos of his visit on Facebook.

“Now, with all the attention, she’s getting lots of calls from family and friends from all over the country,” Adams said.