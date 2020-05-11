Oil gains after Saudi Arabia says it will cut production further to boost prices

caption A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. source REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Oil prices jumped Monday after Saudi Arabia said it will further cut production beginning in June to boost prices.

Saudi Arabia also said it would lower May production from the current target of 8.5 million barrels per day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged 2.3% to $25.32 a barrel Monday morning in New York. International benchmark Brent crude gained nearly 1% to $31.47 per barrel at the same time.

Oil prices have been roiled as the coronavirus pandemic significantly lowered global demand and led to storage problems.

Oil prices gained momentum Monday, reversing earlier losses, after Saudi Arabia announced it will further cut production in an effort to support the market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that state-led Aramco would slash oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day beginning in June.

The kingdom’s second round of cuts comes after the historic deal with OPEC and its allies in April. Now, Saudi Arabia’s June production level will be roughly 7.5 million barrels per day, about 4.8 million barrels per day lower than April output.

The Ministry also directed Aramco to lower its current production numbers for the month of May from the current target level of 8.5 million barrels a day, according to a press statement.

The oil market has been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic as sweeping shutdowns and bans on nonessential travel have cratered demand for the commodity.

While there are signs that demand may rebound as economies start to reopen, there are still concerns about oil storage weighing on prices.