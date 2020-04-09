Oil surges, European stocks gain on hopes of a faster economic recovery from coronavirus

European and Asian stocks rose on Thursday as investors hoped for a prompt economic recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Oil prices surged ahead of a critical meeting of major oil producers to discuss output cuts .

The virus – which causes a disease called COVID-19 – has spread to more than 175 countries and territories, infected around 1.5 million people, and killed at least 88,000.

While several countries remain in lockdown, investors are more focused on Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – partially lifting containment measures after 11 weeks, Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said in a morning note.

Oil prices surged on hopes that Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other major oil producers would agree to cut output during a virtual meeting scheduled for later today.

“Suggestions are that this time Russia will agree to it, which just leaves the wild-card Saudis, who started the whole race to the bottom of the bottom,” analysts at Rabobank said in a research note.

US equity futures retreated ahead of the publication of initial jobless claims. Nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March, and Wall Street analysts estimate another 5 million joined them last week.

Here’s the market roundup as of 7:05 a.m. ET: