Passengers on a coronavirus-infected cruise ship say the experience is a ‘rollercoaster’ — and authorities are keeping them in the dark

caption An ambulance carries a coronavirus victim from the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it is docked at Daikoku Pier on February 6, 2020. source Carl Court/Getty Images

Two Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship spoke to Insider about their experience as they face a two-week coronavirus quarantine.

As of Thursday, 20 passengers – including one American – have tested positive for coronavirus.

Some people aboard are “panicking, they can’t sleep and can’t eat,” passengers told Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two years ago, Gay Courter was sailing on the Diamond Princess. An American author in her 70s, she took the voyage to conduct research for a novel. “It’s a mystery that takes place on a cruise ship,” she said. She wandered the 17-deck vessel, absorbing the details of its lounges and saunas, its 13 bars and its library. The story, she said, “has a whole medical aspect” to it.

Two weeks ago Courter set sail on the Diamond Princess for a second time – and again she found herself in the middle of a tale that seems too improbable to be real. But she is not strolling the decks now.

Today, she and 2,665 other passengers are shut in their cabins, facing down a two-week quarantine just off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. Crew members and Japanese health officials are rushing to stem a coronavirus outbreak after a passenger, who disembarked on January 25, tested positive for the virus. As of Thursday, an additional 20 people on the ship have contracted the virus.

caption Passengers watch as ambulances transfer passengers, who tested positive for coronavirus, from the Diamond Princess to a hospital on February 6, 2020. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

‘We want to leave healthy’

Officials discovered the outbreak on Monday, and the Diamond Princess quickly docked in the port of Yokohama that night, even though it was not supposed to arrive until the following morning.

Since then, passengers have primarily relied on the captain for information about the current state of affairs on the ship, which are announced through the public-address system. “He’s been trying to update us,” Courter said. She described his first messages over the PA system as “chipper.”

But since the quarantine was implemented on Wednesday, “he has gone from being chipper to being very exhausted and serious,” she told Insider. “This is probably the most horrible thing he’s had to deal with in his life.”

And the same is likely true for the passengers. On Tuesday, health officials conducted initial health screenings for everyone on board, including the 1,045 crew members. They did not test every individual for the virus, however.

By Wednesday, only 10 passengers had tested positive for coronavirus.

A day later, that number doubled.

Courter, who is traveling with her husband, Phil, said the Florida couple are eager to get off the ship. “We do understand that we have to be in quarantine. We want to leave healthy.”

Others, said Courter, are greatly distressed about the quarantine, which is currently on day three of 14.

Some are “panicking, they can’t sleep and can’t eat,” Courter remarked. “They are freaking out, even though they’re not sick.”

Coronavirus tests come up against ‘a wall for information’

The sense of panic among some passengers could be getting amplified by the striking increase in positive test results over roughly a day. And some passengers harbor concerns about how many tests have been conducted at all.

At the time of writing, health authorities have completed tests for 102 people, according to the New York Times. A total of 273 passengers have been tested for the virus, meaning more than half of the test results are pending.

Spencer Fehrenbacher, an American graduate student at China’s Tianjin University who is quarantined on the vessel, said that although he has been tested, he has yet to hear from health authorities.

“It’s a wall for information. When we were first tested,” he told Insider, “we asked when we would find out [about the results].”

“They said, ‘Someone will be in contact with you.'” That was on Tuesday. He has yet to hear back. In conversation with Insider, he repeatedly referred to the “unknowingness” of the situation that hangs above him.

caption Workers wearing protective gear prepare to transfer passengers, who tested positive, from the Diamond Princess to a hospital on February 6, 2020. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

‘Ups and downs’

On good days, Fehrenbacher doesn’t find it too challenging to get through the quarantine. His friends and loved ones have provided constant support.

His mother Joni recently reached out to many of her son’s friends and mentors, “asking them to record a short video we can send to Spencer every day,” she told Insider. “A new video from someone in his life that means something to him.”

“It just feels good to see familiar faces and hear those voices,” Fehrenbacher said of the messages. “When I’m feeling good about the whole thing, it’s super encouraging.”

But some nights he has gone to bed “just thinking about the worst-case scenario of everything,” adding that the quarantine has been “a rollercoaster of ups and downs.”

Days ago, when he went down to the first level of the ship for a medical screening, he stood near a woman who he thought was very sick.

“You could hear that cough that’s deep down in your lungs. I empathized with her and felt so bad,” he said. But he also recalled thinking to himself, “Okay, I don’t want to be in this room.”

Fehrenbacher said he is lucky to be in good company: He is traveling with three friends – a teacher and two fellow graduate students. The four of them share adjacent cabins and a balcony, and they try to spend as much time as they can in the fresh air and sunlight – anything to ward off the worst psychological effects of the quarantine.

But “there’s still a big unknown” among Fehrenbacher and his friends, all of whom were tested but haven’t heard from authorities about the results. “We’re all trying to occupy ourselves with other things, hoping everything will be okay.”

“I just want to get confirmation that they’ve gotten my test and it’s come back negative,” he said.