These modern cat shelves actually blend in with the rest of my decor, and my pet loves them just as much as I do

caption On2Pets Cat Canopy Wall Shelves fit flush against the wall and are fairly easy to install. source Ray Lowe/Insider

Have an agile cat and a small living space? Look no further than these $50 shelves.

On2Pets Cat Canopy Wall Shelves are a simple and chic design that cats and their design-minded owners will appreciate.

While they have some minor flaws, they’re sturdy enough to handle my hyperactive cat and they add greenery to my space.

It’s a well-shared gripe amongst cat owners that functional feline furniture that isn’t, well, ugly, is hard to find. There’s a reason why so many homeware and pet ware brands have pivoted to marketing their kitty focused offerings as “the West Elm of cat furniture.” Fellow cat owners, your search can stop here, because I’ve found a chic set of cat shelves, that’s a match for your penchant for Instagram-friendly home decor.

As someone who now works from home full-time, I recently dove into a home office makeover. I had two aspirations when it came to finding the right cat furniture for my 4-year-old feline, Billie Holiday: 1) She’s recently taken to scaling my bookshelves for fun, so it needed to be something she could climb and 2) it needed to complement the rest of my office furniture. No more rope and carpeting allowed.

After sifting through Etsy shop after Etsy shop, I was surprised to find these On2Pets affordable shelves that fulfilled both requirements elsewhere. It’s proven to be the best $50 I’ve ever spent since my cat has shown she loves them just as much as I do.

What to expect with the On2Pets Cat Canopy Shelves

The design of the shelves, which come in a matching set of two, is pretty simplistic. Each is made up of an engineered wood platform, some waxy faux foliage, and carpeted top to keep your kitten’s paws from slipping. It also comes with four metal L brackets – two per shelf – and an assortment of screws and bolts.

Although I went with curved shelves (with a straight cut back that fits flush against the wall), On2Pets also sells a standard rectangular shelf as well as a boxed design featuring a low railing and a platform made of faux grass as opposed to carpeting. The 22-by-12-by-12-inch dimensions are capable of handling larger cats and can hold up to 32 pounds.

The setup process

I’ve put together quite a bit of “some assembly required” furniture throughout my adult life. Still, the thought of needing to bust out my power drill and a stud finder for this project did put me off of it for a couple of weeks. No Allen wrenches here.

Once I did get around to it, the actual installation wasn’t so bad. The instructions highly recommend using a stud finder, but as my live-in partner and I have run into problems with that in our apartment (we have some metal located in our walls), I ended up purchasing some plastic anchors from the hardware store instead. Billie only weighs 8 pounds, so I made the decision that the anchors would be sufficient enough to withstand her weight.

caption The pet-safe faux leaves add some greenery to my apartment. source Ray Lowe/Insider

Unfortunately, I did discover one of the metal brackets didn’t fit into the groove on the underside of one of the shelves as seamlessly as it was supposed to. Instead of running through the hassle of requesting a new set, I did a little DIY fix. I simply took a box cutter to the wood, which was pretty pliable, and widened the gap a bit, which did the trick.

After that, I merely used a level to make sure the shelves were straight and did some simple drilling. All in all, between choosing the exact spots I wanted to place them and avoiding my cat’s curious sniffing, the process took around two hours.

What makes these cat shelves stand out

Billie is a climber and my bookshelves and tchotchkes have been suffering for it. Solutions like a floor-to-ceiling cat tree or complicated mix-and-match wall setups have always seemed too expensive, too bulky, and too garish.

We also live in an apartment that’s under 1,000 square feet. While that’s bigger than many New York apartments, it still doesn’t afford much space for a tiered cat tree. These shelves are so simple, take up no floor space, and when Billie’s not sleeping on one of them, could pass for your everyday floating shelf.

I’ve also been trying to find a way to introduce more greenery into my apartment since most plants are toxic to my cat. The height placement of the shelves puts them out of the way enough to not notice how artificial-looking they are while adding some much-needed color and life to my white walls.

caption The shelves provide a cozy resting place for daily cat naps. source Ray Lowe/Insider

Cons to consider

I’m lucky to live in an apartment my partner owns, so I didn’t have to think twice about bolting these into the wall. Unfortunately, there’s no alternative way to set these up without putting your cat’s safety at risk. So unless you’re willing to forego your security deposit or become familiar with drywall putty, renters might want to pass on these.

As witnessed with my L-bracket conundrum, I can’t promise the material is of the highest quality. I’ve also watched plastic leaves become victims of Billie’s swatting. But apart from the setup gaffe, I haven’t found any reason to be concerned. They’ve been sturdy enough to withstand her hyperactively jumping between them.

The bottom line

I’ve had the shelves up for about two months now and I’m happy to report that Billie has yet to abandon them (a record). It did take some catnip and some coaxing to teach her how to climb up onto them. But since then, she hops up there daily to take an afternoon snooze, offer me a judging stare while I’m at work, and escape our dog. With how well they’ve held up and the unbeatable price, I’m already planning on buying another pair to add to our living room.