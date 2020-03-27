One bundle, many perks with Celcom Business Suite Retail™

An all-in-one bundle that frees you up to grow your business

Messy phone lines, disorganised text messages, and client chats strewn across multiple chat applications. These are painful problems many growing businesses have grappled with. Thankfully, it will soon be history with Celcom Business Suite™ Retail, which brings you all the perks you need to grow your business — without a hefty price tag.

Say goodbye to disorganised communication channels

Ever felt like you’re pulled in all directions with phones ringing, chat notifications beeping and incoming emails pinging from multiple places? With Celcom’s OMNI Communication platform, you can finally receive push notifications for your business SMS messages, voice messages and emails from a single web portal. Be spared more time to work on growing your business with your attention all in one place. On the same interface, get real-time call log data straight from your laptop to track business calls.

Already conversing on chat applications Viber, Telegram, Facebook Messenger or Line? All of these chat applications can be seamlessly integrated onto a unified OMNI Communication platform. Without having to toggle across multiple applications, you can finally get straight down to business.

Save more for your business when you purchase this service with the bundle. Get up to 300 on-net messages free of charge so that you can save more while you grow more.

The suite also comes with a handy feature that keeps you seamlessly connected to your clients even when you’re not at your desk. Celcom VirtuEXT™ integrates your smartphones with office lines so that calls to your office will be instantly re-routed to your mobile phone, allowing you to pick up important business calls even when you’re on the go. And because the feature is completely software-based, you save up on the costs of purchasing hardware phones and maintaining fixed line subscriptions. With Celcom VirtuEXT™, convenience can be affordable for your business.

Say goodbye to data constraints

Ever felt unsure when trying to estimate the data usage among employees in your growing business? The Celcom Business Suite™ Retail allows businesses to leverage the Celcom Business Allshare™ feature to share a whopping 1,700GB of data among 50 lines.

This means that lower usage from one line can bring more to another. Never blow through another data line again with the freedom to share data.

More importantly, the substantial amount of data that you now have on your hands will enable you to perform more transactions and cater better services to your clients. Let the bundle help your business multiply.

Say goodbye to expensive calls and sluggish networks

That’s not all. Celcom Business Allshare™ also brings you unlimited talk time so that you can take your time to iron out important details with your clients. And if there’s anything you forgot to mention, you can always drop them an SMS. SMS messages sent under the Celcom Business Allshare™ plan are connected to all networks and best of all, there’s no limit to the number of SMS messages you can send.

When it comes to Wi-Fi, there’s nothing more important than speed. You need a brisk and reliable network to run your business software, transmit documents and stream video conference calls with partners from across the globe without running the risk of embarrassing hiccups. With Celcom Business Wireless that comes as part of the suite, you’ll be able to enjoy high-speed wireless internet connections of up to 1,000GB. Installation is hassle-free and not complex at all. All you need to do is plug it in and you’re good to go.

Say goodbye to the hassle of manual payments

Ever lost your mind trying to sort out the piles of paperwork associated with manual payments? With Celcom’s fuss-free e-payments, you can finally speed up the transaction work without breaking the bank. The Celcom SafePay mPOS app turns your tablet or smartphone into a point-of-sale terminal that allows you to receive payment by scanning debit and credit cards. This affordable convenience is an add-on your business can enjoy without additional monthly commitments.

In addition to the convenient switch, purchasing the Celcom SafePay mPOS service with the suite can help you save more for your business. At only RM655 per month for 1,700GB across 50 lines, a streamlined communications portal and other perks that can boost your business, the time and cost savings offered by the suite are unparalleled in the industry, Power your business like no other by beginning with the right telco package: Celcom Business Suite™ Retail. Visit https://www.celcom.com.my/business/products/solutions/business-suite-retail or call +60196011111 to find out more.